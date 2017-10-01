Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown opens up about depression

Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown has opened up about dealing with depression — which she says she has “struggled with a lot” over the past two years.

The 14-year-old, whose mom Ami is currently battling cancer, told others dealing with depression: “I just wanted to let you know you’re not alone and your feelings matter!”

Rain said that when she suspected that she was depressed she was told that she was “too young” to be suffering from the condition. She added that people telling her she was “too young” for all sorts of things had become a theme in her life recently

She then hit back, saying: “They are wrong. I know what I want I know what is right and wrong, and this is MY life, no one else has control only me.”

Rain, who recently revealed she was finding it hard to deal with her mom’s illness, also urged others dealing with depression and other issues to speak out.

She put up her post alongside a motivational message reading: “You can see many smiles every day. But you can never know whose world is actually upside down.”

It was recently reported that Rain’s mom Ami had finished her current course of chemotherapy, but this has not been confirmed.

Ami and the rest of the family moved from Alaska to California so she could undergo treatment after being diagnosed with stage 3b, possibly stage 4, cancer.

At the end of the last season of Alaskan Bush People it was revealed the Brown family later plan to move to Colorado to set up a new permanent home there.

It has not yet been confirmed whether there will be an Alaskan Bush People Season 8.