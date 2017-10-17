Ami Brown update: Alaskan Bush People star ‘preparing for more chemotherapy’

Alaskan Bush People star Ami Brown is preparing for a second round of chemotherapy as she continues to battle cancer, according to reports.

The star was said to have finished her initial treatment at the end of last month. However, sources say she is now set to undergo a second round of chemotherapy soon.

Ami was given a gruelling treatment regime earlier this year after she was diagnosed with stage 3b, possibly stage 4 lung cancer. It was revealed on the show last season that this would include 12 weeks of radiation followed by chemotherapy.

During the radiation phase she was set to get six weeks of radiation five days a week. Once that was completed, she wold receive a four-hour chemotherapy session once a week for the remainder of her treatment.

Ami and the rest of the Brown clan are currently living in California after moving there form Alaska so she could undergo treatment at the UCLA Medical Center. They are staying in a $2.7million mansion nearby in Beverly Hills.

In some good news for the Brown family, we told this week how son Noah officially announced he was engaged to fiancee Rhain Merrell, and thanked her for his support during mom Ami’s cancer battle.

It has not yet been confirmed whether there will be an Alaskan Bush People Season 8.