Alaskan Bush People’s Noah engaged, thanks Rhain for support during mom Ami’s cancer battle

Alaskan Bush People star Noah Brown has confirmed he is engaged to fiance Rhain Merrill in an emotional post in which he thanks her for supporting him during his mom Ami’s cancer battle.

Noah took to Facebook to reveal he was planning to get married, calling Rhain, who is originally from Oregon, his “angel” and his “dream girl”. He said the pair were now planning a life together, and thanked her for her patience in everything he has been through recently — including Ami’s cancer fight and him and the rest of the Brown family having to leave Alaska so she could undergo treatment.

He also praised her for bringing out the “best version” of himself, and said she was everything he “could ever have wanted”. It has been rumored for several months that the couple had got engaged, but it had not been confirmed — until now.

Rhain Alisha has been so patient and supporting through everything that has been happening, my mothers cancer, having to… Posted by Noah Brown on Friday, October 13, 2017

Most of the Brown family from Alaskan Bush People have been living in a $2.7million mansion in Beverly Hills, close to the UCLA Medical Center where Ami has been undergoing treatment for her cancer.

However, Noah and Rain are believed to be living separately and were last seen in Idaho. The family all left Alaska at the end of last season of Alaskan Bush People, but later plan to move to Colorado to set up a new permanent home. They made an emotional trip there on the final episode of the season.

However, it has since been rumored that both Noah and brother Gabe have left the show. It has not yet been confirmed whether there will be an Alaskan Bush People Season 8.