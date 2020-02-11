The Bachelor elimination recap: Who was sent home during Episode 7?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Bachelor star Peter Weber is almost done with his journey, as he’s down to the final four women.

When tonight’s episode began, he had six women but he knew that he had to cut two due to hometown dates, which are next week.

But it seemed like an easy pick for Peter, who has clearly grown closer to some women more than others.

In fact, Peter told Madison that he was falling in love with her, something that cemented her future on the show – at least for now.

So, who did Peter choose to let go?

Peter Weber sends two women home this week

This week, it was time for Natasha to go home.

The interesting thing about Natasha is that she stayed on the show for so long without getting a single one-on-one date until tonight’s episode.

And while she claimed she saw a connection with Peter, he didn’t feel the same way. He tried to give her hints that he was dumping her, but she didn’t pick up on it.

He eventually dumped her and sent her home during the dinner segment of the date.

The other woman who was given the boot this episode was Kelley.

Even though Kelley and Peter had met before the show, the two didn’t quite bond on the show. He didn’t really give her too much time while filming so they could explore their connection.

During tonight’s three-on-one date with Victoria and Hannah Ann, he decided it was time to send her home.

Peter Weber has his hometown dates set up

There are four women left, which is the number that usually heads to the hometown dates. Peter will go meet Victoria F‘s family, a woman who he has doubts about.

Kelsey has been emotional throughout this season of The Bachelor, so much so that some of the women have questioned whether she has a drug or alcohol problem. But Peter continues to see something in her and wants to see if he fits into her family.

Hannah Ann got the first impression rose this season and she has continued to dominate, both in terms of personality and getting Peter’s attention. While he has doubts about her, he still sees her as a top choice.

And lastly, Madison bounced back on tonight’s episode and Peter told her that he was falling in love with her.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.