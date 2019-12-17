Who is Kelsey Weier from The Bachelor Season 24?

Kelsey Weier is a blonde bombshell who will appear on the upcoming season of The Bachelor. She’ll compete for Peter Weber alongside 29 other women. Kelsey is 28 years old and she’s a professional clothier at Tom James Company.

She’s from Des Moines, Iowa and Chris Harrison teased yesterday during the women’s reveal that she is one of the most emotional women on the show. He also explains that she coined the saying, “crying is cool” on the show this year, including coming up with the hashtag, #CryingIsCool.

Harrison also revealed that Kelsey is part of the “Champagne gate” that will play out on the show. While we don’t know what that means just yet, she is posing with a glass of wine in a photo on Instagram.

There have been many pageant girls on The Bachelor over the past year and Kelsey joins that group. She’s the former Miss Iowa 2017. While her Instagram doesn’t solely focus on pageants, she does have a few photos from her time on the stage.

Kelsey’s ABC bio reveals she has a fraternal twin sister and a younger sister. She’s from Iowa and loved growing up there. Her time in the pageant world has given her an edge and she has no problem competing with other women for the spotlight. Her bio is firm on the fact that she’s not interested in the drama that can come from being on the show.

In her spare time, Kelsey enjoys exercising, cooking and traveling. Interestingly, she points out that she has had friendship issues in the past and has solved the stress with Pilates classes. Thanks to those classes, she’s now in peak physical and spiritual form.

Oh – and she enjoys a good glass of red wine.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 6, 2020, at 8/7c on ABC.