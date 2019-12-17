Who is Hannah Ann Sluss on The Bachelor?

Hannah Ann Sluss is a contestant on this season of The Bachelor and she has an interesting connection to the Bachelor franchise. When Chris Harrison introduced Peter Weber’s women yesterday on social media, he revealed that it was Hannah Goodwin who had introduced Hannah Ann to the Bachelor world.

And Chris notes that even though Sluss didn’t know much about the show and the experience, she surely handled herself well.

Sluss is 23 years old and she works as a model. She’s from Knoxville, Tennessee and Chris teased that she ends up in much of the drama. Even though she’s sweet, she’s got a backbone.

She’s also a former pageant girl and has competed for Miss Tennessee several times, according to Reality Steve. He points out that she’s the featured girl in Chris Lane’s music video for I Don’t Know About You. Plus, he shares a list of print and commercial ads she has been in.

Her family appears to be a big part of her life. Hannah’s ABC bio reveals that she grew up in Knoxville with her younger sister and younger brothers.

She still lives at home with her parents at the age of 23. Her family is often featured on Instagram. This is something she and Peter have in common, as Peter adores his family as well.

Sluss is a creative being, as she is a talented painter and loves interior decorating. Luckily for Peter, she loves to travel and has a Southern twang – something he adored with Hannah Brown on The Bachelorette.

Hannah describes her previous relationship as being all chemistry and no friendship, so taking it easy with Peter Weber could be her strategy going in so she gets that friendship as well.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 6, 2020, at 8/7c on ABC.