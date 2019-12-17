Sign up now for your TV newsletter!
Who is Victoria Fuller on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor?
17th December 2019 2:27 PM ET
Victoria Fuller is one of 30 women who will be on The Bachelor when the new season starts on January 6, 2020. Victoria is from Virginia Beach, Virginia and she’s 25 years old. She works as a medical sales rep.
When Chris Harrison announced the cast on social media, he had interesting things to say about Victoria. He said she was the most “everything.” He also reveals that she was extremely passionate and hints that he hasn’t seen anyone go through as much while on the show as she does.
Her ABC bio reveals that she has lived her entire life in Virginia Beach and she loves her local community. While her passion is in medical sales, Victoria does have a part-time job at a yoga studio. In terms of love, her bio doesn’t provide details about a previous relationship, but she is looking for someone who can make her laugh.
Victoria also wants a man who can love her through the good, the bad and the ugly. She’s looking for unconditional love – both for herself and her dog, Buxton.
Before the show has even aired on ABC, Victoria posted a lengthy message on Instagram about being bullied. She wrote that the stories about her circulating online are false. If you don’t want spoilers, it’s time to stop reading and don’t search for her name online.
JEREMIAH 29:11 I’d like to start off by saying thank you to all of my family & friends for the overwhelming support. Even to the strangers who have reached out to show me kindness. THANK YOU. The RUMORS you are hearing are FALSE. There will be a time & place where I can defend myself, but for now I choose to wait. HOWEVER, bullying is NOT ok. Nor is it fair. Especially when casting judgement and basing opinions upon pure speculation, assumptions, & LIES. With that being said— On my best days & especially on my worst days I look to a friend. The best friend I’ve ever had in my life. He does not judge me for what I look like. He does not throw stones when I am down. He makes me smile when I am mad. Licks my tears when I am sad. Lays on my chest when my anxiety is through the roof. And paws my face when I can’t get out of bed some days to tell me, ‘Hey! I’m here. You’re enough. Remember that.’ That friend is my Black Lab, Buxton. I’m so proud to say that my boy is in training to become a #therapydog. Buxton has served as my personal service dog for over a year now, but his new role will be a little different. As a therapy dog Buxton will be providing comfort to children in hospitals, affection to elderly in retirement homes, love to those who may be having a hard time at school, & others who maybe just need a hug! Life will throw you curveballs, but sometimes all you need is some love & loyalty from a 4 legged friend willing to catch those curveballs for you. We may not always know the WHY, but we can rely on the fact that there is a reason. A reason to keep pushing forward wherever we may be in life. A reason that is a lot bigger than us. I trust that God & the Universe are showing me the way. . . . . & just remember.. we all have a story.
Reality Steve received many emails and messages about Victoria and her past. He has teased that she has a bad reputation in her hometown and may have been responsible for ruining relationships. Peter Weber will even get a warning about her from someone who isn’t on the show.
After leaving the show, she shared the post above. It will be interesting to see how big of a role her past will play on the show.
The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 6, 2020, at 8/7c on ABC.