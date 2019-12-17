Who is Victoria Fuller on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor?

Victoria Fuller is one of 30 women who will be on The Bachelor when the new season starts on January 6, 2020. Victoria is from Virginia Beach, Virginia and she’s 25 years old. She works as a medical sales rep.

When Chris Harrison announced the cast on social media, he had interesting things to say about Victoria. He said she was the most “everything.” He also reveals that she was extremely passionate and hints that he hasn’t seen anyone go through as much while on the show as she does.

Her ABC bio reveals that she has lived her entire life in Virginia Beach and she loves her local community. While her passion is in medical sales, Victoria does have a part-time job at a yoga studio. In terms of love, her bio doesn’t provide details about a previous relationship, but she is looking for someone who can make her laugh.

Victoria also wants a man who can love her through the good, the bad and the ugly. She’s looking for unconditional love – both for herself and her dog, Buxton.

Before the show has even aired on ABC, Victoria posted a lengthy message on Instagram about being bullied. She wrote that the stories about her circulating online are false. If you don’t want spoilers, it’s time to stop reading and don’t search for her name online.

Reality Steve received many emails and messages about Victoria and her past. He has teased that she has a bad reputation in her hometown and may have been responsible for ruining relationships. Peter Weber will even get a warning about her from someone who isn’t on the show.

After leaving the show, she shared the post above. It will be interesting to see how big of a role her past will play on the show.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 6, 2020, at 8/7c on ABC.