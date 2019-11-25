The Bachelor contestant Victoria Fuller slams stories about her, spotted with ex-boyfriend after filming ends [Spoilers]

Victoria Fuller is back home from filming The Bachelor and she isn’t happy about what she’s hearing about herself in the media. While she’s not supposed to say much about the season, as it hasn’t aired on ABC yet, she took to Instagram to defend herself.

In a lengthy post, she revealed that the rumors about her are false and that she will defend herself when the time is right. She also revealed that she feels that bullying is not okay, but didn’t make reference to what she’s talking about.

It’s possible she’s referring to Reality Steve, who is the one who has shared stories about her. As we’ve previously reported, Steve revealed that Victoria was being labeled as a homewrecker in her hometown. Steve has even revealed that Victoria was possibly worse than Jed Wyatt, who was slammed last season for having a relationship before he filmed The Bachelorette.

As soon as Victoria went public with her Instagram post, Reality Steve was ready with a response. On Twitter, he revealed that it was the wrong move for her and that she should just admit to what she did wrong.

Wrong course of action for her. Just admit your past transgressions and apologize for your behavior. I stand by my reporting and the women I directly contacted whose marriages were affected by Victoria’s behavior. Guess this will be an all season battle. Bring it. pic.twitter.com/jnNk0n31uG — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) November 22, 2019

One more thing: Very rich of Victoria to throw in her post about how bullying is bad when (SPOILER ALERT) she screamed and cursed down another woman in the house this season, essentially bullying her, for telling the truth. Like I said, this IG post is the total wrong approach. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) November 22, 2019

He also pointed out that the bullying accusations were odd, considering she has reportedly screamed and cursed at another contestant in the house throughout filming The Bachelor.

But he didn’t stop there. In a separate tweet, he revealed that Victoria was spotted with her ex-boyfriend, Brett. He shared the spoiler that Victoria did not win the season.

(SPOILER): While Victoria was on IG last night gaining 15k followers and reading all the comments coming in (deleting a lot of the negative ones of course), she was also sitting with her ex boyfriend, Brett. So since many of you have asked, no, Victoria didn’t win this season. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) November 24, 2019

Couple points about yesterday’s tweet: Wasnt insinuating Victoria was back w/ her ex, Brett. Or hooking up. He was just with her the other night. And bc she was with him was NOT the reason I knew she didn’t win. I’ve known that for the last week. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) November 24, 2019

He later clarified that Victoria was merely spotted with Brett, not hooking up with him. He also revealed that he didn’t think they were back together.

And on another note: The amount of people in the Virginia Beach area who are talking shit privately about Victoria, but then publicly defend her, is ridiculous. There are some kissing her ass right now who are privately bashing her. Talk about a bunch of fake ass people. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) November 24, 2019

He concluded his Twitter defense by saying that many people from Virginia Beach were willing to talk about Victoria behind her back — all while playing nice to her face. Even though Victoria is denying all the stories about her, Steve continues to stand by his reporting, hinting that it may be people close to her that are leaking the stories.

The Bachelor debuts Monday, January 6, 2020, at 8/7c on ABC.