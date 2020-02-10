Below Deck exclusive: Rhylee Gerber reflects on reality TV, Kate Chastain, and sneak peek into her future

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Below Deck has always had occasional crew clashes, but the most recent season has become known as the one with the most drama in terms of male versus female stars.

In an exclusive interview, fan favorite Rhylee Gerber shared her own feelings about those stormy seas, who provided her with support on board, and a preview of her plans for the future.

Rhylee also offered her insights on how she perceives the world of reality TV, from what it’s like to be edited to what viewers may not see.

Rhylee Gerber credits Kate Chastain for support in Below Deck Season 7 challenges

During season 7 of Below Deck, viewers watched as Gerber faced the challenges of her male crew mates.

For those audience members who wondered how she kept going rather than walk off, Rhylee admitted that she reached a point where she “wanted to give up.”

But Chief Stewardess Kate Chastain helped her roommate persist, says Gerber.

“To be honest, this season was definitely hard for me. At one point, I wanted to give up,” shared Rhylee.

She recalls, “When you’re constantly fighting to be heard, included, or even recognized as not only a third deckhand with more to offer, but a human no less, it weighs heavy on you.

“I was lucky to have Kate as a roommate who supported me in the rough times as she was really the only one I could vent to.”

Rhylee pointed out that she typically loves a good challenge. But throughout her experience on Season 7 of Below Deck, “it was pretty clear from the start, I was not welcomed on the deck crew,” she added.

Would Rhylee Gerber consider an Alaskan fishing spin-off of Below Deck?

The reality TV world is known for spawning spin-off shows. The Real Housewives of Orange County, for example, gave birth to shows about wealthy housewives from one coast to the other via Bravo TV. The same network similarly experimented with Southern Charm, which spawned Southern Charm New Orleans.

Now that Bravo has found success with Below Deck, the network has experimented with various spin-offs, including the most recent, Below Deck Sailing Yacht. And now a Reddit community, which has formed an informal fan club for Rhylee, has united behind one user’s plea for a “spin-off with Rhylee fishing in Alaska.”

Reddit commentators were quick to embrace the idea and expand on it, with the original poster noting that, “Rhylee would shine” and another proposing that the name be “Below Deck Fishing Boat,” with Gerber as the captain.

Asked if she would consider it, Rhylee — a huge fan of fishing and many other adventurous pursuits — was enthusiastic about the concept.

“Of course!!!” Gerber declared. “I absolutely love what I do, whether it’s fishing, exploring, glacial trekking, etc.”

As for filming in Alaska, the Below Deck star described the state as “amazing,” adding, “It will always be my home so I feel confident in being able to express my love and share it with others when they’re experiencing it in all her glory.”

Rhylee Gerber reflects on life beyond reality TV: Below Deck star’s three new business ventures

Although Rhylee enjoyed her experience on Below Deck, she is enthusiastic about three new business ventures which, she says, have the benefit of allowing her to “remain mobile.” She offered a sneak peek into those plans, as well as whether she will follow up with her yachting career.

“I love my experiences on Below Deck,” emphasized Gerber. “It is still the only yachting experience I have as I have not chosen to actively pursue yachting outside of the show.” Although she plans to keep her captain’s license active, meaning she could potentially return to the show, or yachting in general, Rhylee says she is also thinking “long term,” which she admits is “something I hadn’t really done” before. View this post on Instagram Totally dressed for the occasion 🔥 #thelifeofrhylee #crafting A post shared by Rhylee Gerber (@thelifeofrhylee) on Jan 8, 2020 at 1:14pm PST Gerber is excited about her three new business ventures launching in 2020: First up, fans can look forward to her jewelry line, Untamed by Rhylee

Next comes Gerber’s Alaskan summer excursions, Uncharted by Rhylee

And last but not least, Gerber revealed that she has a new line of gin in development with Marlin & Barrel Distillery, Unleashed by Rhylee Rhylee shares more details about the first two ventures on her website, The Life Of Rhylee. She plans to add the third item to her site after it receives the required FDA approvals. Below Deck star Rhylee Gerber reveals what she wants viewers to know about Season 7