Real Housewives of Orange County Tamra Judge Instagram exit reactions include RHONY and RHOC stars

Just days after Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge seemed to indicate she was returning to the show, the RHOC mainstay shocked fans by announcing her departure on Instagram.

And it wasn’t just ordinary viewers who reacted: One Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) star and an RHOC OG responded as well to the social media uproar.

Despite the surprise that some fans seemed to show on Instagram to Judge’s exit announcement, Bravo TV maestro Andy Cohen had previously turned to Twitter to clarify that no casting decisions had been finalized for the next season of RHOC.

Tamra Judge exit from Real Housewives of Orange County responses

Commenting on Judge’s exit announcement on social media, both Real Housewives of Orange County OG (Original Girl/Old Girl) Vicki Gunvalson and Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) star Dorinda Medley earned buzz with their reactions.

And as the Reddit Bravo TV community noted, Dorinda succeeded in baffling everyone with her response.

“Gorgeous,” wrote Medley for her reaction to Tamra’s exit announcement.

“Never change Dorinda,” joked one fan in response on Reddit.

Meanwhile, Vicki Gunvalson had a lengthy reaction to her on-again, off-again pal’s news.

“We have shared so many great and not so great times together,” wrote Vicki. “Thelma and Louise…now where do you want to go?!”

(No word on who Gunvalson is choosing to play Brad Pitt’s role in the remake of Thelma and Louise!)

RHOC star Shannon Beador also comments

In her exit announcement on Instagram, Tamra described her experience on Real Housewives of Orange County as a “wild 12 years.” However, Judge added, “it’s time for me to move on.”

Tamra also labeled herself as “sad to go” but insisted she was “very excited about my future.”

Judge’s friend and former RHOC co-star Shannon Beador reacted to the news.