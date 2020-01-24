Real Housewives of Atlanta NeNe Leakes most valuable star? RHOA reportedly reacts to exit rumors

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) has soared to popularity among the Bravo TV franchise.

Among the cast, NeNe Leakes ranks high when it comes to dramatic storylines and intense personal relationships.

Thus it’s not surprising that, with rumors swirling that Leakes is on her way to the exit door, RHOA producers reportedly are taking action to keep NeNe from quitting.

The reports that Leakes would leave began when Wendy Williams announced that the RHOA star planned to exit. But the talk show host known for her love of gossip may have gotten that report wrong.

Reports of RHOA star NeNe Leakes leaving are wrong

It’s not definite that NeNe Leakes is quitting Real Housewives of Atlanta, despite all those headlines claiming that Wendy Williams had the news flash first.

Leakes’ role on RHOA next season has not yet been determined, according to Page Six.

As for why Wendy seemed so certain that NeNe was quitting, Leakes’ rep told the publication that the RHOA star had been “venting to her friend in private correspondence.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star had an “especially difficult couple of weeks,” and so she texted Williams what she assumed was a private message.

But in the world of talk shows and reality TV, is there such a thing as privacy? Williams broke what she thought was the news, leaving Leakes’ representative to clear up the clouds.

“Nothing has been confirmed or officially decided for next season,” emphasized the RHOA star’s spokesperson.

Real Housewives of Atlanta producers react to NeNe Leakes exit rumors

While some NeNe fans were upset at the possible departure, Bravo TV producers reportedly were even more worried at the loss of their valuable star.

They promptly took action, pleading with Leakes to stay on board, reported the Sun.

Offering an indication that the producers view NeNe as one of the most valuable cast members, the publication revealed that Bravo worried ratings would go into a fast fall if Leakes quit the show. An insider summed up how RHOA executives reportedly feel.

“NeNe is the driving factor in ratings,” explained the source. “Her big blowout….was the first episode to hit over two million for the season.”

Because of the drama such as that “big blowout,” producers are determined to hold onto Leakes, added the insider. Bravo TV will reportedly do what it can to keep her on board.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes receives big money for her big drama

Creating dramatic storylines on a Real Housewives show results in a higher payday for the ladies. Just ask Vicki Gunvalson, who saw her value drop over the years as she went from the star of Real Housewives of Orange County to a lower “friend of” level.

Consequently, NeNe has a history of making more money than many of her co-stars, according to Cheat Sheet.

Before her departure in 2015, Leakes took home $1 million each season of RHOA. However, with the reports that Bravo TV producers want her to stay, her salary may go up as a way to get her to remain on board.