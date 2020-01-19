Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes blames new health problem on RHOA stress

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes recently opened up about her health problems, both former and new, on the Dr. Oz show. In the process, NeNe succeeded in throwing shade at a few of her RHOA co-stars.

Real Housewives of Atlanta has become one of Bravo TV’s most popular reality shows, thanks to stars such as NeNe Leakes. But that popularity sometimes comes at a price to the housewives, as Leakes revealed.

RHOA star NeNe Leakes opens up to Dr. Oz about health worries

Dr. Mehmet Oz’s talk show has become a platform for celebrities struggling with a variety of health issues. Now Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe is among those celebrities, confiding in Dr. Oz (and his national viewership) all about her health worries that may be caused by RHOA stress, reported Us Weekly.

Dr. Oz talked with Leakes about her 2013 pulmonary embolism, which he felt could be linked to the stress of being on RHOA. The 52-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star also confessed her current health problem.

NeNe admitted that she struggled with constipation. Dr. Oz noted that such stomach trouble could be linked to “stress” as well. Perhaps bathroom ailments result from holding in all the nasty comments a RHOA star might want to vent? Dr. Oz seemed sympathetic to that gastric theory.

Real Housewives star throws shade at Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore

Reflecting on RHOA, Dr. Oz commented that the co-stars “have been having a lot of intense discussions” on the show.

Although Leakes noted that the group had gotten “intense,” she backed off when Oz brought up specific names. The physician mentioned Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore in particular.

NeNe promptly played the “um, what” card.

“Who? I didn’t tell you I had something wrong with my hearing,” Leakes said in a subtle display of shade.

Dr. Oz persisted, referring to the two as “friends” of NeNe’s. The RHOA star then admitted that Bailey is an “acquaintance.”

NeNe Leakes, Kenya Moore escalate war on RHOA

However, we’re not quite sure what term NeNe Leakes might use for Kenya Moore, with the battle escalating in the second half of season 12, according to Page Six.

A promo revealed that the two continue to have relationship problems.

NeNe insisted that she believes Moore plays a game for husband Marc Daly.

“I know what submissive is … But she ain’t herself in front of him,” opined Leakes.

However, it’s not all enemies rather than friends (or even “frenemies”) with NeNe.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star did much better in her relationship with Porsha Williams, telling her that she loves her “like a big sister.”