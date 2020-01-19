Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge reveals RHOC return on Instagram: Fans react

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Real Housewives of Orange County stars exited the last reunion amid rumors of a potential shake-up.

Now one RHOC star, Tamra Judge, has turned to Instagram to reveal her return. But Bravo fans have mixed reactions.

Fans of Real Housewives of Orange County have a long history of voicing their views. Remember Vicki Gunvalson and that infamous Cancer Gate drama?

Last season, Vicki was shocked (fans not so much) when she was pushed down into the dreaded “friend of” category rather than receive top billing.

The rumor mill recently churned out reports that some stars had allegedly received contracts. Bravo TV king Andy Cohen headed to Twitter to deny those rumors.

Now, although some RHOC fans have pleaded with Bravo to shake up the cast, at least one former star is indicating her return.

Turning to Instagram, Tamra Judge added her orange (symbol of a full-time cast member) and gave a thumbs up to a question from a fan about whether she would star again on Real Housewives of Orange County.

Some fans were thrilled to see pics indicating that Judge would return.

“Love seeing the cameras in the background. It’s safe to say you’ll be back for next season of RHOC,” wrote one fan on Tamra’s Instagram.

Tamra gave a thumbs up in response.

“!! Luv me sum Tamara!!!” gushed another fan of Judge.

Tamra Judge faces some negative reactions to RHOC return

However, in the Reddit Bravo TV Real Housewives community, reactions to Tamra returning to RHOC weren’t all positive.

One Real Housewives of Orange County fan compared Tamra to Vicki Gunvalson in a lesser of two evils reflection.

“If I’m being honest, she isn’t the largest fish to fry in the OC for me. I want Vicki gone WAY more than her. If Vicki goes then I’ll absolutely be watching,” wrote the RHOC viewer.

But others were harsher.

“I don’t understand what storyline she brings to the table,” contended one critic of Judge. “I couldn’t care any less about her husband, son, or her mom living in a retirement home.”

And then there were some who urged Bravo TV to shake it all up.

“DO BETTER BRAVO,” pleaded another RHOC viewer. “HAVE SOME BALLS BRAVO.”