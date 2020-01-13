Real Housewives of Orange County new season rumors soar: Andy Cohen tweets RHOC reality check

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) rumors are already flying about the upcoming season.

One news article even listed which RHOC stars allegedly had their contracts renewed. So the ultimate Bravo TV king, Andy Cohen, turned to Twitter for a Real Housewives of Orange County reality check.

The RHOC casting rumors began when Radar Online quoted an unnamed insider about which Real Housewives of Orange County allegedly had earned contract letters for the new season.

Vicki Gunvalson: Stuck in the “friend” zone of RHOC again?

The report included allegations that the ultimate OG of the OC, Vicki Gunvalson, would once again be at the level beneath the stars, the so-called “friend” category, per the source.

“Vicki hasn’t decided yet if she will accept a friend role again,” said the insider. “She has time to accept or decline the offer from Bravo bigwigs.”

Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson, Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke: RHOC rejoice?

The source also listed most of the previous season’s cast as “confirmed and picked up” for the new season of Real Housewives of Orange County, from Tamra Judge to Shannon Beador (old-timers) to newbies Emily Simpson and Braunwyn Windham-Burke to the ultimate gossip girl, Kelly Dodd.

As for Gina Kirschenheiter, the insider claimed that she “wasn’t sent a pickup with the rest of the ladies.”

For fans of Gina (or those who want to see Vicki restored to her top billing role), however, is this the ultimate news?

Andy Cohen sets the RHOC record straight on Twitter

Not so fast, ruled Real Housewives maestro Andy Cohen to his Twitter fans.

The impromptu Q and A began when a fan linked the Radar online article and tweeted Andy and Bravo TV, asking, “How can Vicki have a “friend” role if she has no friends?”

The back-and-forth exchange included a complaint from a viewer who was “looking forward to Tamra getting the axe.”

And as far as Vicki is concerned, there was this: “NO! Vicki was offered-friend? I was hoping 4 NOTHING, IM SOOO let down by @Andy….She literally ruins EVERYTHING! Plus,some of the other women are better w/out her!.”

However, Andy Cohen acted like Bravo TV’s superhero, flying in on his Twitter feed to clear up the confusion.

“No contracts have even gone out,” tweeted Andy Cohen in a direct denial of the Radar Online article.

Oh snap!

In other words, Real Housewives of Orange County fans, Andy Cohen wants you to wait before you celebrate or sulk over who’s in and who’s out on RHOC for the next season.