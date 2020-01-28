Below Deck Sailing Yacht: What makes the newest installment different from the original show

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The third installment in the Below Deck series will set sail in one week. Below Deck Sailing Yacht is the newest member of the hit reality TV franchise, but it will be quite different from the original and spin-off Below Deck Mediterranean.

Bravo will introduce the new series immediately following the Season 7 finale of Below Deck on Monday, February 3. It is a smart move on the network’s part. The original has a significant and outspoken fan base, capitalizing on that is a no brainer.

Parsifal III is a sailboat, not a motorboat

The most significant difference in the new reality TV series is specified in the title. It is filmed on a sailboat, as opposed to the motorboats used in Below Deck and Below Deck Med. The Parsifal III is a 180-foot-long boat that relies solely on the wind to chart its course.

There will be new challenges that go along with the new type of chartered boat.

Bravo’s SVP of Current Production Noah Samton told The Daily Dish the new series is “more adventurous.” Fans will get a down and dirty look at yachting with a sailboat, as opposed to the upscale, polished, and luxurious look with a motorized yacht.

There are many uncertainties when it comes to a sailboat. The crew is entirely dependent on the weather, which will be the biggest challenge. Weather can be a sailor’s friend or foe, and the first season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht will feature it as both.

New cast except for Adam

The cast and crew of Below Deck Sailing Yacht are all new to the network, except Chef Adam Glick. Fans of Below Deck Mediterranean remember the chef from Season 2 and 3.

Although initially, the network wanted to introduce an entirely new crew, Noah said Adam was perfect for the new venture, since it is unpredictable and not super glamorous.

The chef does live in a van after all, upscale and luxury are certainly not a requirement for him. As for the rest of the cast, well, Noah praises them for feeling like they fit within the Below Deck family but also calls them completely different from other casts.

Captain Glenn Shephard, chief engineer Bryon Hissey, yachting couple Paget Berry and Ciara Duggan, chief stew Jenna MacGillivray, second stew Madison Stalker, third stew Georgia Grobler and deckhand Parker McCown all join chef Adam in the new series.

The third installment in the Below Deck franchise is all about sailing. That is what makes the show different from its predecessors. It will be a boating experience like fans have never seen before on the reality TV series.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht premieres Monday, February 3 at 9/8c on Bravo.