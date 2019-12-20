Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast and trailer revealed by Bravo

Bravo has introduced fans to the cast of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The network also dropped a drama-filled trailer that will have fans of Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean instantly intrigued.

The new reality TV series is the first one to feature a sailing yacht, as opposed to a motor yacht. It will document a crew navigating the Parsifal II — a 180-foot-long sailing yacht — as they cruise around Corfu, Greece.

Below Deck’s latest spin-off will encompass everything fans love from the original series. There will be top-notch service, crazy, demanding, and out of control charter guests, crew romance, and, of course, crew drama.

The fact that everything is unfolding on a sailing yacht is some new territory for fans. Viewers will watch as the crew faces different challenges — including high winds, the steep tilt of the boat, cramped living quarters, and a smaller galley for working.

Fans will recognize one face immediately — Adam Glick — the chef from Below Deck Mediterranean. He appeared on season 2 and 3 and will tackle the challenge of cooking on a sailing yacht.

Adam is joined by Captain Glenn Shephard, who has over 20 years in the industry, with 10 of those years as captain of the Parsifal II. Glenn has hosted hundreds of high-end demanding charters guests, so he knows how to keep his cool when dealing with the super-elite. Plus, this captain is not afraid to roll up his sleeves and pitch in if his crew needs help.

Yachtie couple Paget Berry and Ciara Duggan have also signed on for the new Bravo series. Paget is the first mate and has been sailing since he was 13. Ciara is a deckhand who grew up on her family’s 45-foot sailing catamaran.

The couple met when Paget worked on Ciara’s family’s boat. They have been dating for four years and now work on the Parsifal II year-round. However, this will be the first time the couple has worked in the same department.

Jenna MacGillivray is the chief stew. She has been working on yachts for 15 years, except for the small break she took a few years back to work as a social worker. Jenna has an eye for detail and a taste for perfection. She expects the same quality of work from her staff as well.

Madison Stalker joins the cast as a second stew. She only has two years of experience under her belt, but what Madison lacks in experience, she makes up for with energy.

Georgia Grobler rounds out the service group as a third stew. Although she knows her way around sailing and motor vessels, Georgia has previously been the sole stew on board. Working on Parsifal II will be her first time dealing with a team of stews.

Chief engineer Byron Hissey is the fixer on the boat. He has been working on Parsifal II for five years, so he knows his way around the sailing yacht. Byron has a wife and baby back home in Fort Lauderdale who are his entire world.

Last but not least, the crew is rounded out with deckhand Parker McCown. Sailing has been in his blood since he was a kid, and Parker has spent years on smaller boats. He is new to luxury yachting, but the self-proclaimed “James Bond of the sailing world” is confident he is up for the challenge.

If the trailer is any indication of what is to come, the latest addition to the Below Deck franchise will be another hit series.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht premieres on Monday, February 3, at 9/8c on Bravo.