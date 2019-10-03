Larissa Lima spills the dirt on Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas’ breakup, her ‘deportation from the U.S.,’ and cheating with her ex-boyfriend ,

The 90 Day Fiance drama has been crazy after Larissa Lima and Corey Rathgeber went out for a night on the town in Las Vegas. Evelin Villegas saw a photo of them together and went off. And now, accusations are flying all over the place.

The latest in what looks like the latest 90 Day Fiance love triangle comes from Larissa, who went live on Instagram to further clear things up about what really happened last night with Corey.

In it, Larissa went in on Evelin, whom she claims dumped Corey just three days ago because she “hates his ugly fans.” She also named a man that she claims Evelin is messing with now.

Clearly angry, Larissa was spilling all the dirt on Corey and Evelin, letting 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans in on things that have happened since the TLC series finished filming.

She claims that Corey told her that Evelin was deported and that Corey caught her messaging another man.

Larissa wants Evelin to “stop involving me with your man. Your problems.” Then, it’s not clear if Larissa was joking or not but she claimed she didn’t want Evelin’s man because she is in love with Colt. She started laughing after that so it could be a joke. However, she also claimed that, while out in Vegas with Corey, she talked to him about her marriage to Colt and how sad she was to see it end.

Despite Carmen’s claim that she was out on a date with Corey, Larissa claimed that they just went out as friends. Then, she returned to talking about Evelin and warning her to stop saying nasty things about her.

“You stop talking about me because I have dirt about you. Tell the people, Evelin, why did you break up with Corey three days ago,” Larissa said. “Why do you call his fans ugly people? Why you asking him to don’t follow any woman? Why you do this? Don’t f**k with me, okay?”

“Go shower. Calm down. Go f**k your boyfriend Brian, yes!” Larissa continued. “Your ex-boyfriend Brian that everyone knows that you bang when Corey is not there.”

In the second part of Larissa’s Instagram live video, she continued railing on Evelin with claims that Corey found her text messages to her ex-boyfriend and claimed she was cheating on Corey when he was on his way to Ecuador to see her.

Based on the back and forth between Evelin and Larissa so far, plus Corey’s Instagram post claiming to only love Evelin, it looks like this drama is far from over.