Justin Hartley talks self-care amid Chrishell Stause divorce

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Justin Hartley talked self-care this weekend, in one of his first public appearances since he filed for divorce from wife, Chrishell Stause.

The actor joined the rest of his This Is Us family at the winter Television Critics Association press tour. Justin opened up regarding his self-care routine during NBC’s panel.

“I got into that a long time ago, actually. Self-care. It’s good to do, right?” Hartley asked. “We have hectic lives, and everyone’s busy and rushing all over the place and trying to occupy space and time and get to the next thing.

“You have to slow down every once in a while and just kind of realize where you are, appreciate what you’ve done, and reflect a little bit and be like, ‘What’s going on here?’ And make sure you’re okay,” Justin expressed when asked how he exercises self-care.

Read More Who plays young Beth on This is Us?

It has been almost two months since Justin filed for divorce from Chrishell, after only two years of marriage. The court documents indicated a separation date of July 8, 2019, and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason to dissolve the marriage.

Chrishell submitted her own papers, but she listed the separation date as November 22, the day Justin filed for divorce.

The former couple attended several events together, including the Emmy Awards, after Justin’s date of separation. They appeared at the Hollywood Reporter-sponsored pre-Golden Globes party one week before Justin requested to have the marriage end.

Now that This Is Us is returning with new episodes and awards season is in full swing, Justin will be making more public appearances. He also attended the Critics Choice’ Awards over the weekend with his daughter, Isabella, and costar, Milo Ventimiglia.

Neither Justin Hartley nor Chrishell Stause has publicly commented on the demise of their marriage. They are staying quiet, focusing on work-related topics only.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.