This Is Us casts Sophia Bush: Is she Kevin’s baby mama?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

This Is Us has cast Sophia Bush in a mystery role for the back half of Season 4. News the One Tree Hill alum was joining the NBC drama broke during the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

Show creator Dan Fogelman confirmed Sophia’s character would play a significant role in Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) storyline.

“The story of who is the mother of Kevin’s child and all that journey will be a story in the back half of the season, and there will be an answer by the end of the season,” Dan shared during the show’s panel at TCA.

Viewers learned in the This Is Us Season 4 fall finale that by The Big 3’s 40th birthday, Kevin is engaged and expecting his first child.

The identity of Kevin’s baby mama has been on fans’ minds since the flash-forward at the end of Season 3. Viewers learned during the last few minutes of the epidote that Kevin’s dream of becoming a father came true.

At the beginning of Season 4, when Kevin befriended troubled vet Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison), social media was buzzing with the theory she was Kevin’s baby mama. However, the last time fans saw Cassidy she was reuniting with her husband, Ryan (Nick Wechsler), and their son.

In true This Is Us fashion, Dan is keeping details surrounding Sophia’s character and arc quiet. From the second it was announced she was joining the show, fans have been buzzing that she will be Kevin’s fiancé.

The character does seem like the obvious choice, which means she is probably not Kevin’s baby mama. There is one thing fans can always count on when it comes to This Is Us, whatever appears like the obvious answer is usually not. The obvious choice is simply a means to a shocking twist that leaves fans with their jaws on the floor.

Sophia Bush is not the only new This Is Us cast member. Dan Fogelman also spilled that Better Things star Pamela Adlon will make a few appearances on the show. He shared Pamela’s character will be heavily involved in Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) upcoming mental health storyline.

Also last week it was revealed singer John Legend will be making an appearance. It is going to be an exciting second half of Season 4 that is for sure.

This is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC. New episodes return on January 14.