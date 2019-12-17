This Is Us: Sterling K. Brown teases ‘fans are not ready’ for Season 4 winter premiere

Sterling K. Brown is teasing fans are not ready for the This Is Us Season 4 winter premiere. Yes, the actor is serious that fans are not prepared for what is ahead for the Pearson family.

Viewers are going to need a lot more than issues when the NBC drama returns from its long hiatus. Sterling opened up to Us Weekly regarding what is expected in the first episode back. The actor began by dishing on the Big 3 and Rebecca (Mandy Moore).

Fans already know Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) are having marital problems. They will continue to have drama, which may or may not lead to the breakup that fans are bracing for.

In the Season 4 fall finale, viewers did not see Toby celebrating Kate’s 40th birthday. Plus, she signed her name on the police report as Kate Pearson, leaving viewers to believe the couple is no longer married.

Kevin (Justin Hartley) is on a mission to have a family. Sterling shared that fans will watch as Kevin explores what that means in reality. His desire to have one is different than creating a loving family. In the flash-forward, Kevin does have a pregnant fiancé so the story will focus more on his journey.

The storyline revolving around Rebecca’s illness will play a big part in the second half of Season 4. Sterling shared it is a powerful yet beautiful story but would not spill if it is the reason Kevin and Randall stop talking.

Last but not least, Randall and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) are rock solid in their marriage and are adjusting to life in Philadelphia. Deja (Lyric Ross) and Malik’s (Asante Blackk) blossoming romance will continue to be unchartered territory for Beth and Randall. They are new to raising a teenager, much less navigating letting Deja date a boy with a baby.

Sterling did not give any specific details regarding the show’s winter premiere. However, he did admit fans are not ready for a shock that comes in the episode.

“I knew what was going to happen. But like, when I saw it, I was like, ‘They’re not ready.’ The audience is going to collectively gasp when they see our premiere for the second half of the season. That’s all I can really say,” the actor shared with the magazine.

Whatever is coming from show creator Dan Fogelman, one thing is for sure — there is always oh so much more to the story than fans think.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.