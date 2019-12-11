This Is Us Season 4 return date: When is next new episode in 2020?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

It has only been three weeks since This Is Us aired the Season 4 fall finale, leaving fans with burning questions. The NBC drama is in the middle of a lengthy hiatus, as holiday programming takes over the broadcast network.

The long winter break is giving fans time to reflect on what has happened in the first nine episodes of the season. There were three new characters introduced that changed the canvas of the show.

Jack Damon (Blake Stadnik) is the grown and blind son of Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan). His story opened up another future timeline, giving fans a glimpse at the next generation of the Pearson family.

The premiere episode had a pivotal moment, connecting the past and future through Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Jack Damon singing.

Malik (Asante Blackk) is also a new character and love interest for Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth’s (Susan Kelechi Watson) oldest daughter, Deja (Lyric Ross). The teenager is a father, which does not bode well with the Pearson parents. However, young love is blossoming, and everyone knows there is no getting in between teen romance.

Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison) was also introduced this season. She is a war vet who bonded with Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Nicky (Griffin Dune) over past mistakes, being broken, and future dreams in AA.

Although it appears, she reunited with her husband and son, the friendship had a significant impact on Kevin. Spending time with Cassidy and Nicky has changed Kevin in terms of what he wants most in life. Fans are convinced she is Kevin’s baby mama too.

The next new episode of This is Us does not air until January 14, 2000. Yes, there are still several more weeks without the Pearson family, which means it is going to be a long wait. Holiday programming is excellent, but is there really anything better than watching Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), Rebecca, and The Big 3 at all ages?

Only nine episodes of This Is Us have aired in Season 4, and they have been jam-packed full of shocking twists, stunning revelations, bonding moments that have left fans with more questions than ever.

Unfortunately for viewers, the drama is only halfway through its extended winter break. Fans will have to spend the remaining weeks binge-watching the series to get their Pearson fix.

This Is Us airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC. Season 4 Episode 10 returns in January 2020.