This Is Us: what does the shocking fall finale mean for the Pearson family?

It has been a week since the This Is Us fall finale left viewers reeling from several shocking twists, including a jaw-dropping flash-forward. Several cliffhangers have fans worried that the Pearson family dynamic is in jeopardy.

There is something wrong with Rebecca (Mandy Moore). It is clear that she is suffering from Alzheimer’s or another type of dementia. In the last five minutes of the episode, it was evident Rebecca’s condition had deteriorated rapidly in less than a year.

The writers did a great job of setting up the new future timeline by having Kevin (Justin Hartley) reveal to Randall (Sterling K. Brown) that he wanted a family by their 40th birthday. Randall reminded his brother that the milestone birthday was only nine months away.

A lot will change by the time The Big 3 all turns 40 years old.

Kevin and Kate (Chrissy Metz) were celebrating the special day in the cabin that Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) rented for the Pearson family in the 1990s. Rebecca was also there with a worried Miguel (Jon Huertas)

Randall was notability absent from the celebration. A confused Rebecca asked about her other son, prompting Kevin to remind his mother the siblings are not speaking. Although Kevin says “we’re not speaking,” it is unclear if he was talking about him and Randall or if Kate had shut Randall out as well.

Speaking of Kate, her husband, Toby (Chris Sullivan), was also not at the birthday bash. Also, Kate signed her last name as Pearson on the police report and not her married name of Damon.

The couple’s marriage was in turmoil at Thanksgiving, although neither one of them was talking about it. Kate not only mentioned to Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) that she hates CrossFit Toby but that she also saw a concerning text from Toby’s CrossFit buddy, LadyKryptonite5.

Could it be that Toby and Kate are separated or even divorced months after Thanksgiving? Remember, Toby showed up to Kevin’s house on the Season 3 finale by himself. There does not appear to be a happy ending for Katoby and it might be coming sooner than fans thought.

The Pearson family is in disarray by the time the Big 3’s 40th birthday rolls around. Rebecca, the family matriarch, is losing her grasp on reality due to a crippling disease. Randall and Kevin fought so bad that they are not speaking. Kate may or may not be talking to Randall and her marriage to Toby is likely over.

Life is not pretty for Jack’s wife and children. There is no mention of Beth or the girls, but the Pearson divide will no doubt impact them. The This Is Us fall finale showed the family enjoying Thanksgiving together and it might be the last family celebration fans see on the NBC show for a while.

This Is Us airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.