Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are morphing into foodies while in California

Jinger Duggar is becoming quite the foodie since her move to California. A lot has changed for the reality star since embarking on this journey back in July. Their move to the West Coast was filmed for Counting On, though it isn’t clear how much filming Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo will do beyond that.

Counting On fans have watched as Jinger Duggar has changed her life around. She went from long skirts and dark black eyeliner to a more fresh face and jeggings. Her style while shopping at Trader Joe’s with Felicity made headlines. Since then, there have been more upgrades in her life.

Jinger Duggar has turned into quite the hipster. She posts various photos of coffee shops. That was one of the things Jinger did with Jana Duggar while she was visiting from Arkansas. Fans are digging the new vibe Jinger has acquired since marrying Jeremy Vuolo in 2016.

Food has also hit at the top of Jinger Duggar’s list. Her most recent photo was of Jeremy Vuolo on a carousel with Felicity. The family was visiting a chili cookoff and stopped to take in all of the surroundings. Trying new things has been something Jinger has documented on social media. Instagram has become her place to share the adventures she is taking while living in California.

There has been a lot of support for Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo getting their own show. He even tagged TLC in the comments where fans were clamoring over the idea. Aside from their reality television background, Jinger and Jeremy would be able to pull off a food or coffee-related show if given the opportunity.

While Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are enjoying their time with Felicity, fans are anxious for another baby to be brought into the world. She appears to be on her own timeline when it comes to expanding her family. For now, they are working on expanding their reach and trying new things.