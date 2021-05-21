Venom: 10 Spider-Man characters who should join Sony’s Universe

Spider-Woman, Kraven the Hunter, and Black Cat in Spider-Man comics. Pic credit: Marvel Comics

Sony is developing the world of Spider-Man movies, but they are not using Spider-Man himself right now.

This is because of Spider-Man still being in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, at least until after Spider-Man: No Way Home.

However, once Sony stopped focusing on Spider-Man, they hit a big one with Venom.

Now, there is a second Venom hitting this year with Venom: Let There By Carnage and a new character is coming in 2022 to the Marvel movie calendar with Morbius.

However, there are plenty of characters from Spider-Man’s world that would be great in the Sony Marvel universe.

Even characters who appeared in Spider-Man movies could end up revitalized and reintroduced in a Sony movie.

From heroes to villains and allies to enemies, here is a look at ten characters we want to see in the Sony Spider-Man universe.

Black Cat

Black Cat in Spider-Man comics. Pic credit: Marvel Comics

Black Cat is to Spider-Man as Catwoman is to Batman.

Black Cat started out as a villain, a cat thief who had the superhuman powers of bad luck for those who tried to stop her.

Over time, she developed a romantic relationship with Spider-Man, and while it never lasted, the two remain close to this day.

Black Cat no longer has the bad luck powers, but she has become a genuine hero in Marvel Comics recently and could be a great movie lead if Sony wanted to make a heist movie in the Spider-Man world.

Silver Sable

Silver Sable in Spider-Man comics. Pic credit: Marvel Comics

Sony was planning on a Silver & Black movie, which would have seen the Black Cat teaming with Silver Sable. That is no longer in active development.

However, it could have been great if given a chance.

Silver Sable should still show up in a movie, and there is no reason not to have her and Black Cat work together.

Silver Sable was the daughter of a Nazi hunter who asked her dad to train her so she could gain vengeance for her mother’s murder.

Spider-Man met her while he was trailing Black Fox, the Black Cat’s mentor, and after a temporary battle, the two ended up as allies in the future.

Kraven the Hunter

Kraven the Hunter in Spider-Man comics. Pic credit: Marvel Comics

For villains, one name that fans have wanted for a long time was Kraven the Hunter.

Kraven’s Last Hunt was one of the most famous Spider-Man storylines of all time, and that included Kraven finally beating Spider-Man in battle.

Kraven is a hunter who has never failed in a big game hunt, and when he learned of Spider-Man, he found a game that would make him truly challenge himself.

Kraven, at his best, was not a thief or a common criminal. He was simply a hunter who always wanted to push himself.

Rumors indicate Sony wants Keanu Reeves for the role of Kraven.

Norman Osborn

Norman Osborn in Spider-Man comics. Pic credit: Marvel Comics

Norman Osborn is someone who should always be in the spotlight for Marvel properties.

That makes it strange that outside of the first Spider-Man movie, his only other appearance was as a dying man in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Norman Osborn’s least interesting moments were as Green Goblin. He is someone who could and should lead the way as a puppet master.

Whether leading the Thunderbolts in the MCU or leading the Sinister Six in Sony, Norman Osborn needs to be front and center.

Miles Morales

Miles Morales in Spider-Man comics. Pic credit: Marvel Comics

Movie fans met Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. He debuted in the Ultimate Universe in comics.

Miles was a teenager who gained the powers of Spider-Man when a genetically altered spider from Norman Osborn’s laboratory bit him.

Peter Parker was dead after a battle with Norman Osborn’s Ultimate Goblin. This made Miles the only Spider-Man in his world.

Now, Miles Morales is in the same world as Spider-Man, one of his closest allies. If Spider-Man stays in the MCU, Miles taking his spot in the Sony world would be perfect.

Spider-Woman

Spider-Woman in Spider-Man comics. Pic credit: Marvel Comics

Spider-Woman is someone whose rights might be confusing.

She likely is part of Sony’s deal to Spider-Man’s world, but she is also someone who was part of The Avengers and S.H.I.E.L.D.

There is a chance Spider-Woman could be like Quicksilver.

Sony should make a Spider-Woman movie, and there are rumors that the Olivia Wilde Marvel movie Sony is working on is Spider-Woman, and Wilde could play Jessica Drew.

Jessica is someone who has powers thanks to experimentation from when she was a baby. On top of most Spider-Man similar powers, she also has Venom Blasts.

Morlun

Morlun in Spider-Man comics. Pic credit: Marvel Comics

If Sony wants to create an almost unbeatable villain in its Marvel Spider-Man universe, Morlun is perfect.

Morlun is from a family called the Inheritors, whose patriarch raised his children to hunt down and both kill and consume the essence of spider characters in the multiverse.

No one could beat Morlun and his family, they could only slow him down.

Eventually, when all the Spider-Men characters worked together, thanks to the scientific brilliance of Peter Parker and Otto Octavius, they eventually beat them without needing to win a battle.

Mister Negative

Mister Negative in Spider-Man comics. Pic credit: Marvel Comics

Mister Negative is the star of the Spider-Man video game.

He gained his powers in comics in the same incident that gave Cloak and Dagger their powers. While Cloak gained Darkforce powers and Dagger gained the opposite, Mister Negative gained a mixture of the two.

Mister Negative is also a complex character, a good man who wanted to do good things and an evil man who wanted to rule the world.

Madame Web

Madame Web in Spider-Man comics. Pic credit: Marvel Comics

There has been more than one Madame Web in Marvel Comics.

Cassandra Webb was the first introduced in Marvel Comics, and she was someone who could see the future and is connected with the Spider-totem, which is what gave Spider-Men in different multiverse Earths their powers.

However, the better version is Julia Carpenter.

She was the former Spider-Woman in Marvel Comics, and when Jessica Drew returned and took the role back, Jessica took Webb’s place after the previous Madame Web’s death.

Madame Web is the perfect character to bring in if Sony wants to use the various Spider-Men multiverse characters into its world.

Otto Octavius

Otto Octavius in Spider-Man comics. Pic credit: Marvel Comics

Otto Octavius was the main villain in Spider-Man 2. He is returning to Spider-Man: No Way Home.

However, Otto Octavius needs to come to the Sony Spider-Man universe in a different role.

Otto needs to turn into the Superior Spider-Man in Sony.

This could work because Otto was in a different cloned body when he took on this role, and Superior Spider-Man was one of the best characters introduced in the past decade of Spider-Man comics.

Peter Parker as Spider-Man is a part of the MCU, but having someone like Miles Morales or Otto Octavius take on the role in Sony could be a perfect way to serve both masters.