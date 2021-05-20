Green Goblin actor not interested in returning to Spider-Man movies

Green Goblin in Marvel’s Spider-Man comics. Pic credit: Marvel Comics

The next Spider-Man movie is bringing back several characters from past Spider-Man movies, regardless of which franchise they appeared.

Jamie Foxx was the first to announce his return as Elektro after he appeared in Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Soon after this, news hit that Alfred Molina was returning as Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2 in the Sam Raimi trilogy. There have also been rumors that Willem Dafoe from Spider-Man and Kirsten Dunst from the Raimi trilogy could return as well.

While everyone denies it, most fans expect Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to return as well.

However, while Jamie Foxx is bringing his Elektro into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his partner in crime from Amazing Spider-Man 2 is not interested in a return.

Dane DeHaan not interested in Spider-Man return

Amazing Spider-Man 2 was the least liked of any Spider-Man movie, even less so than Spider-Man 3.

While Foxx was good in his role as Elektro, most complaints focused on DeHaan’s performance and portrayal of Harry Osborn, that movie’s Green Goblin.

DeHaan might not look back favorably on it either, as he told Comic Book he has no intentions of returning to the Spider-Man franchise.

While promoting his new limited series, the Stephen King adaptation Lisey’s Story for Apple TV+, Comic Book asked about Spider-Man: No Way Home.

With so many older characters returning, they asked if DeHaan was also interested in a return.

He said no.

“I would definitely hope to take on a new thing, for sure,” DeHaan said, insisting he would rather take a role in another franchise.

“What’s exciting to me is always doing new things, and I’m sure something like that will come along again in my life, and I’m excited to see what it is.”

DeHaan said he was more interested in his role in another comic book movie he appeared in — 2017’s Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

“I already do have some toys that I give to my daughter. She has a little Funko Pop! Valerian guy of me that she calls her ‘dada toy,'” DeHaan said. “And that’s definitely a lot easier to explain than Green Goblin, for sure.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the fourth and final MCU movie to hit in 2021 on the Marvel movie release schedule.

Following the prequel Black Widow and two new franchises in Shang-CHi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and The Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home seems more likely to play an important role in Phase 4 of the MCU.

Doctor Strange will appear and the multiverse finally appears to be opening here, after Marvel only teasing it and pulling out the rug in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

With so many villains returning, fans believe this will be the long-anticipated Sinister Six movie, although who all shows up is anyone’s guess.

Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres in theaters on December 17, 2021.