Every Marvel movie and TV show: Future release dates, cast, trailers, and the full list of all past releases

Falcon and Winter Soldier are coming to Disney+ and Black Widow is coming to theaters. Pic credit: Marvel

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has its movies and plans scheduled out for the next few years, even if there are only a few release dates known at this time.

The MCU has also expanded beyond just the movie theaters, as they have an entire slate of Disney+ shows coming, all starting in 2021 with the first of the lineup being WandaVision.

With so many Marvel movies and TV shows coming, here is a look at everything you have to look forward to.

This will include every movie and series in the MCU as well as any that other studios might release, including Sony, which holds the rights to the Spider-Man universe.

Finally, this list will be constantly updated with all newly announced Marvel movies and TV shows, as well as updates to release dates, cast info, and more.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (March 19, 2021)

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Pic credit: Marvel Studios

WandaVision was the first Marvel TV series in Disney+ that is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There will be many more, with up to four or more new series hitting every year in between the movie releases.

The second release is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. This follows the adventures of Captain America’s two closest friends as they set out to find their place in the world. Meanwhile, the U.S. Government has taken away the shield of Captain America and given it to a man named John Walker, the U.S. Agent.

Anthony Mackie returns as Falcon with Sebastian Stan as The Winter Solider. Also appearing is Daniel Bruhl as Baron Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Georges St-Pierre as Batroc the Leaper, and Don Cheadle as War Machine.

Here is a look at the trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Black Widow (May 7, 2021)

The Black Widow movie poster. Pic credit: Marvel

Years after making her first appearance in Iron Man 2, Black Widow is getting her own movie.

This is much like Captain Marvel, a movie that takes place in the past. The exact timing seems to be right after Captain America: Civil War but before Avengers: Infinity War.

Black Widow goes back to her home country of Russia and finds that the group that was creating Black Widow killers is operational again and she teams with her fellow former Widows to take the fight to them, while also trying to survive the attack of Taskmaster.

Scarlett Johansson returns as Black Widow and is joined by Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbor as Red Guardian, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, O-T Fagbenie as Rick Mason, William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross, and there is still no word on who is behind the mask of Taskmaster.

Here is the trailer for Black Widow.

Loki (May 2021)

Tom Hiddelston on Loki. Pic credit: Marvel

In Avengers: Endgame, the team went back into the past to retrieve the Infinity Stones. Captain America went to The Avengers to get it back after Loki’s arrest. At that time, Loki escaped.

This means, at least in one timeline, Loki never rehabilitated and worked with Thor and he never died at the hands of Thanos. That leads to this Loki Disney+ series where he is jumping through time and having adventures along the way.

Tom Hiddelston returns as Loki, and he is joined by Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, part of the Time Variance Authority, a group who monitors the timeline and the multiverse.

Here is the trailer for Loki.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (June 25, 2021)

Tom Hardy in Venom: Let There be Carnage. Pic credit: Sony

The first Venom movie ended with Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock going in to interview a prisoner named Cletus Kasady, a mass murderer.

In the comics, Kasady becomes the villain Carnage when he bonded with the offspring of the Venom symbiote. How this happens in the movie is still to be seen, but Venom vs. Carnage is happing this year.

Tom Hardy returns as Venom and Woody Harrelson will star as Carnage. Also returning is Michelle Williams as Anne Weying. A newcomer is Naomie Harris as Shriek, another symbiote wearing villain.

The first trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage is rumored to hit at the Super Bowl.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (July 9, 2021)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is coming to the MCU in 2021. Pic credit: Marvel

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will do two things for the MCU.

First, it will finally give fans the Mandarin they wanted to see in Iron Man 3. Second, it will do what Black Panther did, but for Asians, with the writer, director, and cast all of Asian heritage.

Shang-Chi is a master martial artist who uses the power of chi to increase his power and mental awareness for fighting.

What If…? (Mid-2021)

What…? is coming to Disney+ in 2021. Pic credit: Marvel

In mid-2021, Marvel is releasing an animated series that will look back at every movie it has made so far, but with a twist.

It asks, “what if” something different had happened in each of the movies that changed everything.

There has already been a sneak peek at the animation and the ideas for Captain America: The First Avenger (Peggy Carter becomes Captain America), Guardians of the Galaxy (Yondu abducts T’Challa instead of Peter Quill), all through the eyes of The Watcher.

The cast from all the Marvel movies return to voice this one. Check out the sneak peek.

Eternals (November 5, 2021)

Eternals is coming in 2021. Pic credit: Marvel

Eternals is a hard sell by Marvel, but it should attract the same audiences that Guardians of the Galaxy did.

Both are Marvel cosmic stories, with Eternals about an ancient race created eons ago and left on Earth, where they had no idea their identity or purpose until activated.

What will sell this movie is the cast.

Angelina Jolie is Thena, Richard Madden is Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani is Kingo, Lauren Ridloff is Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry is Phastos, Salama Hayek is Ajak, Lia McHugh is Sprite, Don Lee is Gilgamesh, and Kit Harrington is Dane Whitman, the Marvel hero knows as Black Knight.

Ms. Marvel (Late-2021)

Not to be confused with Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel is a teenage Muslim superhero who can change her body into any size or shape. In the comics, she is an Inhuman, but there is a chance the MCU changes that.

Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel, in the Disney+ series.

Hawkeye (Late-2021)

Hawkeye will bring back Clint Barton from the Avengers movies, but he will be working with a new Hawkeye.

The new Hawkeye is Kate Bishop, a teenage girl who will take his mantle.

Jeremy Renner returns as Hawkeye while Hailee Steinfeld is Kate Bishop. Also appearing is Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Kate’s mom. Alaqua Cox will also make her debut here as Echo.

Spider-Man Homecoming 3 (December 17, 2021)

Tom Holland as Spider-Man in Far From Home. Pic credit: Marvel Studios

The third Spider-Man movie in the Marvel trilogy will bring back actors from all the past iterations, including possibly both men who played Spider-Man before Tom Holland — Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

This movie also looks like it will tie into the multiverse storyline starting in WandaVision that will also continue through the next Doctor Strange movie.

Morbius (January 21, 2022)

Jared Leto in Morbius. | Pic credit: Sony.

Morbius was supposed to come out in 2020 but was pushed back to 2021 thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. It has been moved again, this time to 2022.

This is a Spider-Man spinoff movie, the second new franchise following Venom, and stars Jared Leto as Michael Morbius, a man who uses a technique to cure his lifetime illness, but he ends up developing vampire-like powers and a thirst for blood.

Check out the trailer for Morbius.

Doctor Strange in the Multitude of Madness (March 25, 2022)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Pic credit: Marvel

The second Doctor Strange movie is hitting in March 2022.

Little is known about the movie outside the fact that it is about the multiverse and will also star Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff.

Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Doctor Strange. Sam Raimi will direct the film.

Thor: Love & Thunder (May 6, 2022)

Thor Love and Thunder is coming in 2022. Pic credit: Marvel

Thor: Love & Thunder is currently shooting in Australia right now and is in the news a lot lately due to its cast.

Almost every member of Guardians of the Galaxy is in the movie and there have been photos leaked of Chris Hemsworth as Thor with Chris Pratt as Star-Lord.

The movie will also feature Jane Foster picking up Mjolnir and becoming the new Thor. Natalie Portman will be back as Jane.

Black Panther II (July 8, 2022)

Black Panther II is scheduled to hit in 2022, but that is still an uncertainty since Chadwick Boseman’s death.

The movie will not recast T’Challa and there is no word on who will be the new Black Panther in the movie.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 (October 7, 2022)

The sequel to the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is coming in 2022, furthering Miles Morales’s story.

Captain Marvel 2 (November 11, 2022)

Captain Marvel 2 is set to hit in November 2022 and is rumored to be set in the present-day, as opposed to being a period piece like the first movie.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2022)

Ant-Man will get his third movie sometime in 2022 and the rumors are that it will introduce Kang the Conquerer to the MCU. Jonathan Majors was cast in what is believed to be the role of Kang.

Moon Knight (2022)

Moon Knight is coming to Disney+ in 2022. Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) was cast as Moon Knight and Jeremy Slater (Umbrella Academy) was hired to be the lead writer.

She-Hulk (2022)

She-Hulk is coming to Disney+ in 2022. Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) was cast as She-Hulk, while Mark Ruffalo will appear as Hulk and Tim Roth will reprise his role as Abomination from The Incredible Hulk.

Jessica Gao (she wrote Pickle Rick in Rick & Morty) will run the show.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (Late-2022)

James Gunn will direct The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special for Christmas 2022.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)

In 2023, James Gunn will complete the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy with all members of the team returning.

Fantastic Four (TBD)

In 2019 at Comic-Con in San Diego, Marvel announced they were bringing the Fantastic Four into the MCU and Jon Watts (Spider-Man: Homecoming) was hired to direct the film.

Blade (TBD)

Also in 2019, Marvel announced they were rebooting Blade on the big screen. Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali will star as Blade and Stacy Osei-Kuffour (Watchmen) was hired to write the script.

Secret Invasion (TBD)

The Marvel Comics’ Secret Invasion storyline is coming to Disney+. Marvel has said it will not be as big as the comic book version, and Samuel Jackson as Nick Fury will be back for the series.

Ironheart (TBD)

Ironheart is about teenager Riri Williams, a brilliant teenage girl who creates her own Iron Man armor.

Armor Wars (TBD)

Don Cheadle will be back as James Rhodes (War Machine) in Armor Wars. The comic book storyline had Iron Man trying to regain all the armored weapons created from his tech and this Disney+ series appears to have Rhodey take on that role.

Kingdom of Wakanda (TBD)

Marvel just announced in 2021 a new future series for Disney+ that will focus on life in Wakanda.

Every Marvel movie or TV show released so far

Finally, we will catch you up with everything released so far.

Marvel Phase 1

Iron Man (2008) The Incredible Hulk (2008) Iron Man 2 (2010) Thor (2011) Captain America: The First Avengers (2011) Marvel’s The Avengers (2012)

Marvel Phase 2

Iron Man 3 (2013) Thor: The Dark World (2013) Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) Ant-Man (2015)

Marvel Phase 3

Captain America: Civil War (2016) Doctor Strange (2016) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) Thor: Ragnarok (2017) Black Panther (2018) Avengers: Infinity War (2018) Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) Captain Marvel (2019) Avengers: Endgame (2019) Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Marvel Phase 4

WandaVision (2021)

ABC MCU

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2013-2020) Agent Carter (2015-2016) Inhumans (2017)

Netflix World

Daredevil (2015-2018) Jessica Jones (2015-2019) Luke Cage (2016-2018) Iron Fist (2017-2018) The Defenders (2017) The Punisher (2017-2019)

Other Post-MCU Marvel Series

The Runaways (2017-2019) Cloak & Dagger (2018-2019) Helstrom (2020)

Fox Marvel Universe

X-Men (2000) Daredevil (2003) X2 (2003) Elektra (2005) Fantastic Four (2005) X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) X-Men: First Class (2011) The Wolverine (2013) X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) Fantastic Four (2015) Deadpool (2016) X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) Logan (2017) Deadpool 2 (2018) Dark Phoenix (2019) The New Mutants (2020)

Sony Marvel Universe

Spider-Man (2002) Spider-Man 2 (2004) Spider-Man 3 (2007) The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) Venom (2018)

Other Pre-MCU Marvel Movies

Howard the Duck (1986) The Punisher (1989) Captain America (1990) Blade (1998) Blade II (2002) Hulk (2003) The Punisher (2004) Blade: Trinity (2004) Ghost Rider (2007) Punisher: War Zone (2008) Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011) Big Hero 6 (2014) Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Other Pre-MCU Marvel TV Shows