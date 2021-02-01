Black Panther and Wakanda. Pic credit: Marvel

Marvel has added a new TV series to its slate of upcoming Disney+ shows coming over the next few years.

Despite the death of star Chadwick Boseman, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) still plans to release Black Panther 2 in the next couple of years, and now there seems to be more on the way from his world.

Director Ryan Coogler, who helmed both the first Black Panther movie and the upcoming second one is now attached to the TV show, which will be based in Wakanda.

Kingdom of Wakanda coming to Disney+

Ryan Coogler released a statement about the upcoming Black Panther series, titled Kingdom of Wakanda.

“It’s an honor to be partnering with The Walt Disney Company. Working with them on Black Panther was a dream come true,” Coogler said. “As avid consumers of television, we couldn’t be happier to be launching our television business with Bob Iger, Dana Walden, and all the amazing studios under the Disney umbrella.”

This is part of the fast-growing MCU world that now spans more than just big blockbuster movies. The first Disney+ series, WandaVision, has received great critical acclaim while presenting a TV show that works outside the box of a basic superhero action movie.

“Ryan Coogler is a singular storyteller whose vision and range have made him one of the standout filmmakers of his generation,” Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger said in a second press release. “With Black Panther, Ryan brought a groundbreaking story and iconic characters to life in a real, meaningful, and memorable way, creating a watershed cultural moment.

“We’re thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team.”

Black Panther 2 still coming

Black Panther 2 is still coming, and Marvel said they would not recast the role of T’Challa after Chadwick Boseman’s death. They also won’t use CGI to keep him in the role posthumously.

Instead, it appears that the show will likely have another person take up the mantle of Black Panther, whether that is his sister Shuri or someone else.

There were rumors that the second movie would be about Wakanda and not specifically the Black Panther, but with the announcement of Kingdom of Wakanda on Disney+, that is not likely.

Black Panther 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on July 8, 2022, and Kingdom of Wakanda is likely set for a late 2022 or early 2023 release on Disney+.