Thunderstrike from Thor comics. Pic credit: Marvel

Thor: Love & Thunder have just seen some set photos leaked, and the ones on Twitter show some interesting things.

First, Thor is no longer fat, as he was in Avengers: Endgame.

Second, Chris Pratt is clearly there as Star-Lord, which confirms our previous news that the Guardians of the Galaxy are in the new movie.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

Finally, it seems like Thor will be paying homage to the ’90s extreme version of Thor, at least for one scene.

Thor has a new look in Love & Thunder

Thor had a new look in the Thor: Love & Thunder leaked photos. He was wearing a red, sleeveless jacket and blue pants.

Anyone who has followed Thor comics in Marvel in the ’90s will recognize the costume immediately.

It is how Eric Masterson dressed when he was Thor (later known as Thunderstrike).

More pictures of Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt on the set of #ThorLoveandThunder!



New costumes 👀



(@matrix_pictures) pic.twitter.com/oBhleQRLQq — Marvel Stuff (@marveIstuff) February 1, 2021

For those who know nothing about Eric Masterson or Thunderstrike, we got you covered.

Who is Thunderstrike in Thor?

Eric Masterson was an architect in New York when he became friends with a construction worker named Sigurd Jarlson.

It didn’t take long for Eric to learn that Sigurd was Thor in disguise. After a huge fight with some villains, Eric was hit with a fatal blast and was dying when Thor begged his father Odin to save the man.

Odin then merged them into one being, each with their unique personalities. Thor became a new, more extreme version of the God of Thunder.

This ended when Thor was banished, and Eric was the sole person who held Thor’s power after that. He proved himself as a great hero. When Thor returned, Odin allowed them to live separately again.

Eric was given the mace Thunderstrike, which was also the name he took.

Eric ended up dying in the comics, but his battle mace lives on, given to a new hero in Kevin Masterson, Eric’s now-grown son and the second Thunderstrike.

It is important to understand that the giant mace Thor used in Avengers: Endgame was Thunderstrike, so this might be a way to show what role Thor will take on if Jane Foster does become the new Thor, as expected.

Of course, it could also be an Easter egg and a nice homage to the Thor of the ’90s and have no other significance, but where is the fun in that?

Thor: Love & Thunder is scheduled to hit theaters sometime in 2022.