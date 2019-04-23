Natalie Portman surprised Avengers fans this week when she was spotted at the premiere for Avengers: Endgame.

Many fans remember Portman playing Dr. Jane Foster, Thor’s love interest. However, it has been a long time since Portman was seen in a Marvel movie, and her appearance has many fans wondering if Dr. Jane Foster is making a comeback in Avengers: Endgame.

Natalie Portman’s appearance at the premiere

Once fans found out Natalie Portman was at the movie premiere, their excitement was hard to contain. Many fans were excited to see she was included and present at the premiere, and many were happy to recall her past role in the MCU.

Many fans were just excited to see Natalie Portman again, reminding them of her role as Jane Foster. Some of the excitement stems from Portman having an extremely large fanbase, and Marvel fans are not immune to her charms.

Portman’s appearance at the movie premiere has sparked a lot of interest among fans.

Many are wondering if she was there to remind us she was involved with Marvel movies in the past, or if it’s a hint her character may be making an appearance in Avengers: Endgame.

Is Dr. Jane Foster making a comeback?

Natalie Portman made her appearance in the Marvel universe in the first two Thor films. Portman played scientist and love interest Dr. Jane Foster, a character that won over the hearts of many fans.

However, Portman’s last appearance as Dr. Jane Foster was six years ago, in Thor: The Dark World. There were hints in Thor: Ragnarok that Thor and Dr. Foster went through a bad breakup, but they never got to end their relationship in a movie scene.

Now that Portman has been spotted at the premiere for Endgame, many fans are seriously hoping she will be in the new movie — as Thor’s love interest or not.

Marvel Comics fans remember that Jane became a female Thor in the pages of the comic books so that increases speculation on her future in the movies.

Natalie Portman is at the #AvengersEndgame premiere!? Please tell me they bring Dr. Jane Foster back. pic.twitter.com/2YQcdHphnq — kareem yasin (@thekareem) April 23, 2019

Although her appearance sparked a lot of excitement and a lot of hopefulness from fans, there is no official word as to whether or not Portman is in this final movie.

In fact, she’s not credited in the movie at all.

Despite being uncredited, many fans are still hoping that Natalie Portman and Dr. Jane Foster will make an appearance in Avengers: Endgame when it hits theaters on April 26.