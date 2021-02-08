Keanu Reeves sought to headline Spider-Man spinoff movie

Keanu Reeves as Kraven the Hunter. Pic credit: Lionsgate/Marvel

Sony is looking at bringing in Keanu Reeves for one of its Spider-Man movies as part of their deal with Marvel for the character’s universe.

The studio has picked up some great actors so far as they continue to make the Spider-Man universe movies, including Tom Hardy as Venom, Woody Harrelson as Carnage, and Jared Leto as Morbius.

The role Sony wants Keanu Reeves for is Kraven the Hunter.

Keanu Reeves as Kraven the Hunter

According to reports, Sony Pictures has offered Keanu Reeves the role of Kraven the Hunter for its upcoming spinoff movie from the Spider-Man universe.

While the official offer was made, the deal is not done as Reeves has yet to sign on for the role.

It would be a perfect fit for Reeves, who has slid perfectly into the role of John Wick, an assassin who is almost unbeatable when hunting his targets. Kraven is similar, yet with a more wild persona.

Kraven the Hunter is a lethal and expert hunter who has captured all forms of big game in his life. However, while he once thought that there was not a target left to pursue, he found Spider-Man and made it his life goal to hunt and bag this amazing specimen.

Over the years, Kraven became both a common bad guy with the Sinister Six and also featured in some of Marvel’s best Spider-Man stories, with Kraven’s Last Hunt as the masterpiece.

It is unclear how Sony will approach Kraven, as this is a solo movie for the Spider-Man villain and it is unlikely that Spider-Man will have anything to do with the story.

The chances of Reeves coming onboard are not anywhere near certain. According to MCU head honcho Kevin Feige, they have talked to Reeves for almost every film they made and have not bagged him yet.

“I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it,” Feige told ComicBook.com. He also said it took multiple pitches to finally land Jake Gyllenhaal for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Keanu Reeves in comic book movies

This wouldn’t be the first time that Keanu Reeves starred in a comic book movie.

He appeared in the DC movie Constantine in 2005 as John Constantine. There have been talks of bringing him back as Constantine to the DCEU, but Matt Smith has really perfected that role on both his own short-lived TV series and in the Arrowverse.