Spider-Man 3 teases a betrayal and a new villain for Peter Parker

Spider-Man 3 (or Homecoming 3 as Kevin Feige calls it) is bringing the motherlode when it comes to characters from the past.

However, while a ton of villains might be returning from all three Spider-Man franchises, there might be a new villain as well, and it would be the ultimate heartbreaking betrayal for Peter Parker.

Is Hobgoblin coming to Spider-Man 3?

Sony, who co-produces the Spider-Man movies with Marvel, has started promoting the new movie and showed off a pic that has many fans worried.

Sony posted something to its Instagram Stories. A screencap was captured from the promo with a picture of two characters from the Spider-Man movies — Ned Leeds and his European vacation girlfriend, Betty Brant (Angourie Rice).

While these characters were also in the Spider-Man comics, they were very different there. Instead of being teenage kids, Ned was a field reporter for the Daily Bugle, and Betty was J. Jonah Jameson’s secretary. The two ended up getting married in the comics.

However, one big moment came between them.

Ned Leeds was captured by the villain known as The Hobgoblin, and he was brainwashed to believe he was the Hobgoblin. Soon, the real Hobgoblin (Roderick Kingsley) leaked the news that Ned was Hobgoblin, leading to his murder.

While the Ned Leeds in the Spider-Man movies is not the Ned from the comics, there was the image that was captured from the Sony Instagram Stories post.

Take a look at the orange hood above Ned’s head and then compare it to this image of the Hobgoblin, who is with the Sinister Six — the rumored villains for Spider-Man 3.

If Ned Leeds does turn against Peter Parker and becomes a villain, it could be the most heartbreaking moment in the Spider-Man franchise.

Who are the Sinister Six?

This all also has to deal with the Sinister Six, who are rumored to be Spider-Man’s main villains in Spider-Man 3.

There are already rumors that many of the villains in this group are coming to the new movie.

Jamie Foxx is returning as Electro. Alfred Molina is returning as Doctor Octopus. Jake Gyllenhaal has been rumored to return as Mysterio, and Michael Keaton is already in the new franchise as Vulture.

That leaves Sandman portrayed by Thomas Haden Church in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 and Hobgoblin.

Spider-Man 3 hits theaters on December 17, 2021.