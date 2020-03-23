New Spider-Man movie rumors: Daredevil from Netflix MCU could appear onscreen

When the Netflix MCU shows arrived one-by-one on the popular streaming platform, many fans began to imagine the possibilities of future crossovers.

Not only between the superheroes on the shows but also within Marvel films.

That could finally happen, as there are some new Spider-Man movie rumors which are going around involving Daredevil.

Daredevil to appear in the new Spider-Man movie?

During a recent edition of his Fatman Beyond podcast, Kevin Smith teased listeners with speculation that actor Charlie Cox could reprise his role as lawyer Matt Murdock.

That’s the everyday name for superhero Daredevil.

While only a rumor, it could have fans buzzing until a full trailer comes out with the possible reveal.

“Did you hear that Spider-Man, the new Spider-Man movie, gonna have a lawyer in it?” Smith asked during his podcast. “Charlie Cox, they’re bringing in as Matt Murdock. That’s been the rumor online and they say that’s like the one that like — Marvel’s like goddamn it, how did that get out.”

Cox played the character on the popular Netflix series for three seasons, which took place in 2015, 2016, and 2018.

While it had mixed reviews after the first season, it was generally amongst the most popular of the Marvel shows on the streaming platform.

Once the MCU shows stopped on Netflix, it left a void for fans, as they wait to see if Disney Plus might possibly bring the characters and their respective series to their platform.

So far, there’s no word on that, but seeing Cox in his role on the big screen could be a start.

Spider-Man 3 movie details

As of 2017, actor Tom Holland indicated there would be two more Spider-Man movies on the way after Spider-Man: Homecoming. The second was Spider-Man: Far From Home which had an interesting mid-credits scene.

Based on what went down in the credits scenes, it’s conceivable that Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, will need the services of a lawyer. Whether or not Murdock simply plays a lawyer, or would also don his superhero gear is the interesting aspect to speculate on.

It’s already brought at least one mock teaser trailer concept exploring the possibility that Daredevil is a major part of the story.

The teaser also includes several other major stars and characters, including Jon Berenthal as Punisher, Tom Hardy as Venom, and Woody Harrelson as Carnage.

A third Spidey film starring Holland was looking like it may not happen due to a split between Sony and Disney. However, the actor made a plea that helped save the day.

As of January of 2020, Comicbook reported that production was set to begin in July of this year and run through November. It’s tough to know these days if movies will start on their schedules.

As far as locations, the report indicates that Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles, and Iceland will be used for filming the new Spider-Man movie.

Jon Watts will direct with Holland returning in the title superhero’s role. Supporting cast members Zendaya and Jacob Battalon are likely to return as well, but beyond that, not much more is known about the cast or plot.

Still, just the mere speculation that another popular Marvel character could get a role should keep people anxiously awaiting any footage or details to arrive in the future.