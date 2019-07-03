Spider-Man: Far From Home spoilers – After credit scenes see major Marvel twist

The new Spider-Man: Far From Home film officially swung into theaters on Tuesday, July 2 and with it comes plenty of hype.

It’s the first big Marvel film to arrive since the blockbuster Avengers: Endgame and the second in the Spider-Man story arc with Marvel.

Along with the new film comes some major revelations too. For those who have yet to see this movie, keep in mind there are some big Spider-Man: Far From Home spoilers on the way. You’ve been warned!

Spider-Man: Far From Home reviews, box office

In recent weeks, the Disney/Pixar animated film Toy Story 4 has dominated at the box office. That should change with everyone’s favorite web slinger’s arrival to the big screen. It’s set up for the perfect time to crush at the movie theaters with the July 4 holiday in the United States.

There are so many reasons to experience @Spidermanmovie in #IMAX theatres. We want to highlight 3 of them. Reserve your IMAX tickets today: https://t.co/MEwCCAVD49 pic.twitter.com/oeW7akAbXf — IMAX (@IMAX) July 1, 2019

So far, critical reviews are high on yet another entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Rotten Tomatoes site gives the film a 94 percent aggregate score based on 233 reviews at the time of writing. In terms of audience reviews, that’s even higher at RT with a 98 percent score. Basically, fans and critics are loving the latest Peter Parker adventure.

In terms of how much money the new film will make, that’s still up in the air. It’s unlikely it will get anywhere near what Avengers: Endgame did but, that said, it should do pretty well overall this summer.

A report via The Box Office Mojo site indicates a strong start of $39million just from Tuesday showings. The film is on pace for an estimated $125-150 million over its first six days.

End credits scenes: Mysterio reveals Spider-Man’s identity

For fans who have already the movie and stayed for the Spider-Man: Far from Home post credits scene, they already know what happens. For those who don’t, brace yourselves!

A mid-credits scene brings the first massive shocker. Fans see the return of J. Jonah Jameson, the Bugle newspaper publisher and editor. He’s also portrayed by the man who played him in the previous Spider-Man films starring Toby Maguire. That’s right, Oscar-winner J.K. Simmons is back, at least for this cameo.

He plays footage from Spider-Man’s final fight against Mysterio which has been edited and makes it appear as if Spider-Man was behind the London drone attack and the death of Mysterio. At the end of the clip, footage shows Mysterio revealing Spider-Man’s identity as Peter Parker.

Then there’s the end credits scene, where moviegoers see a shot of S.H.I.E.L.D. boss Nick Fury and Agent Maria Hill driving away in their car. Not so fast, though. As they start to converse, they begin to transform before everyone’s eyes. It’s the Skrulls Talos and Sauron (first seen in Captain Marvel) who are posing as Fury and Hill!

They accept a call from someone and talk of what just happened with Mysterio, Spider-Man, and the unraveling of things. One Skrull says they don’t know what to do because people keep asking about The Avengers.

Viewers then finally see who the Skrulls are talking to on their phone — Nick Fury, lying on what appears to be a beach but which turns out to be a hologram. The S.H.I.E.L.D. boss is actually on what looks like a giant spaceship and has a bunch of Skrulls working for him on something big.

What could it all mean? There are more Marvel films on the upcoming schedule for fans to find out with Phase 4. It looks like another wild ride is on the way for superhero movie fans!

Spider-Man: Far from Home stars Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, Nick Fury, and more. The film is currently in theaters with a run time of 130 minutes.