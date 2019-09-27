Spider-Man back in the MCU after a surprising change of heart

It was just two months ago that Sony chose to break its partnership with Marvel and move Spider-Man back to their studio after two very successful movies with the Wall-Crawler.

However, in a surprising move, Spider-Man is back in the MCU and the two studios will work together one more time.

Spider-Man is back in the MCU

Spider-Man: Far From Home was the first movie for the hero to break $1 billion at the box office. It was also the second in a partnership with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Disney.

Tom Holland appeared in three MCU movies in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, as well as his own solo movies, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Now, thanks to the new agreement, there will be one more Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland produced by Kevin Feige and Marvel. The third film will hit theaters on July 16, 2021.

Not only that, but Holland will appear in one more non-Spider-Man movie for Marvel, although that movie is unknown.

Jon Watts, who directed the last two Spider-Man movies, was in negotiations with Marvel to direct another movie for them and is now in talks to direct the third Spider-Man movie.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Feige said (via Hollywood Reporter).

Spider-Man wil appear in Avengers 5 or Fantastic Four. pic.twitter.com/l483GIAiUo — Marvel Universe (@77MCU) September 27, 2019

What is next for the MCU?

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will follow the events of Avengers: Endgame, which saw the death of Iron Man and the retirement of Captain America.

There will be both movies and TV shows in this phase.

The movies are Black Widow (2020), The Eternals (2020), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2021), Thor: Love and Thunder (2021), and now, Spider-Man 3 (2021).

The TV series will air on Disney+ and include The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2020), WandaVision (2021), Loki (2021), What If…? (2021), and Hawkeye (2021).

Also scheduled for the future are TV shows with Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

Phase 5 will feature Black Panther II (2022) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (TBD). Also rumored for Phase 5 are Captain Marvel 2, Blade, and Fantastic Four.