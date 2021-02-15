New Gods in Zack Snyder’s Justice League; also getting their own movie

Steppenwolf in Justice League. Pic credit: HBO Max.

The newest trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max dropped recently. The new trailer showcases brand new footage but also a brand new narrative.

While other trailers were released before this, the brand new trailer showcases a new premise and storyline, different from the theatrical version, with additional scenes that are sure to excite fans.

One such additional aspect of the movie that comes in the new trailer is the inclusion of a classic group of comic book characters.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

The inclusion of Darkseid already confirms this, but the new trailer gives audiences more New Gods in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

New Gods In Zack Snyder’s Justice League reveals even more characters.

The New Gods are a race of beings from DC Comics, designed and created by the iconic comic book creator, Jack Kirby. Darkseid, the main villain of the upcoming Zack Snyder’s Justice League, is a New God himself.

The characters from two different planets, one ruled by Darkseid and another by the Highfather, at war. Only Steppenwolf, another New God, appears in the theatrical Justice League.

New Gods in Justice League. Pic credit: HBO Max.

Audiences have long known that Darkseid will finally appear in the Snyder Cut of Justice League, played by actor Ray Porter. However, news that other New Gods are also in Zack Snyder’s Justice League is now confirmed.

Read More HBO chief reveals how The Batman connects to new Gotham City series

During one of the trailer’s sequences, standing on each side of Darkseid are Desaad and Granny Goodness — both New Gods with significance within DC Comics. What role they will play in Zack Snyder’s Justice League is yet unknown.

Snyder also confirmed during an interview with Minutemen YouTube channel that there could be an additional New Gods character in the movie.

There is also a New Gods live-action movie in development.

New Gods in DC Comics. Pic credit: DC Comics.

Despite these brief appearances, DC Films and Warner Bros have plans to expand on The New Gods. Director Ava Duvernay is currently working on a New Gods live-action film for WB.

Since her hiring, there has been no other news on the New Gods movie’s status. Duvernay will join the award-winning comic book writer Tom King to write the film.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

There is no other information about the movie, neither regarding casting or story. Fans also don’t know if the film will feature a war between the New Gods, as shown in the comics.

This could mean Darkseid might make an appearance, something Duvernay has confirmed already. However, in what timeline, or even if the New Gods movie will be a part of the DC Extended Universe of films, is also unknown.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League releases on HBO Max on March 18.