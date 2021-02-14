Justice League the end of Zack Snyder’s work in DCEU according to director

Henry Cavill as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Pic credit: Warner Bros.

Justice League fans started petitions and hashtags. They kept the momentum until Warner Bros finally chose to allow Zack Snyder to release his Justice League cut for an HBO Max premiere.

However, according to Zack Snyder himself, this movie is his swan song for DC Comics with Warner Bros.

Warner Bros has ‘no interest’ in more Zack Snyder DC movies

Zack Snyder did an interview with the podcast I Minutemen and talked about a possible future with Warner Bros and DC Comics.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

Before Justice League, Snyder held the reigns and was the man in charge of the DCEU at Warner Bros. He directed Man of Steel and Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and helped bring Wonder Woman and Aquaman into the DC movie world.

After the Justice League movie, where Snyder had to leave early when his daughter died and Joss Whedon finished it, he found himself on the outside looking in, his dark vision no longer lining up with DC.

Snyder said in the podcast, he is likely finished now with DC Comics.

“The reality is, as far as I know, there’s no interest and/or appetite to do more of these movies from Warner Bros. With me, anyway,” Snyder said on the podcast.

Read More The Justice League Snyder Cut has intermission for a theatrical release

“There is a suggestion of course in the film, as there would be within any of these movies, of a larger universe that’s still out there.”

What is next for the DCEU?

For all intents and purposes, Zack Snyder always planned to lead his DCEU movies to the Flashpoint event and the chance for various directors and styles to make DC movies, without being tied down to his universe.

Flashpoint is still coming and that is almost surely what will happen, with movies like The Batman and Joker taking place in a very different world than Wonder Woman and Shazam.

The question is, could this lead to another Zack Snyder movie or HBO Max series, based in his DC world, but separate from the post-Flashpoint world?

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

“I happen to know that the ending that he’s got for the Snyder Cut is very not a cul-de-sac. It takes it to a weird neighborhood, but it’s not a cul-de-sac,” director Kevin Smith said on his Fatman on Batman podcast.

“You can keep f**ing going with the story based on what I’ve heard from a friend.”

Even if Snyder never returns to the DCEU, he seems fine with it, referring to Justice League as a “years-old movie.”

“This is a years-old movie I’m working on. The DC universe has gone and branched off and done its own thing and that’s fine,” Snyder said. “It’s well known that I planned on more movies, five movies or something, but I’m busy. I’ve got a lot going on.”

Zack Snyder’s Justice League hits HBO Max on March 18.