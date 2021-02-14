Zack Snyder explains why Martian Manhunter is in Justice League

Martian Manhunter is coming to Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Pic credit: Warner Bros/DC Comics

With the new Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer hitting today, many things are changing in his version of the DCEU movie. One of these is the introduction of Martian Manhunter.

While Martian Manhunter was not in the movie’s theatrical cut, the character was in the DCEU, hiding in plain sight.

Now, Snyder has revealed why it was important to bring the Manhunter into his director’s cut of Justice League, which will hit HBO Max in March.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

Martian Manhunter in Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Martian Manhunter made his first appearance in the DCEU in Man of Steel. However, no one knew who he was at that time.

Harry Lennix played a military man named Calvin Swanwick in Man of Steel, keeping a close eye on Superman. Swanwick, in the DCEU, is Martian Manhunter in a human disguise.

In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, he is joining the fight as Martian Manhunter. This was not only a surprise for fans but took Lennix by surprise as well since he didn’t know he would be in the movie until Snyder let him know.

“If I’m in it at all, if I’m in it for 20 seconds or 10, I will be more than happy because I didn’t think I was going to be in it and I certainly didn’t know I was going to be Martian Manhunter until after Zack revealed it, but he always likes to surprise me,” Lennix told ComicBook.com.

Read More Justice League the end of Zack Snyder’s work in DCEU according to director

“It was the happiest day that I never expected when I found out this was going to happen. I’m looking forward to it, whatever it is. If it’s a second, I’ll be thrilled.”

Why is Martian Manhunter in Justice League?

So, why is Martian Manhunter in the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League? He was on Earth but never took part in the battle with Steppenwolf in the original cut.

It is because Snyder is bringing Darkseid to Earth for the battle, which never happened in the original theatrical release.

“I think that Martian Manhunter is an example of … fighting for what they believe might be part of the reason we’re sort of seeing Martian Manhunter out in his true form, at this point,” Snyder said on the I Minutemen podcast.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

“You know what I mean? Also, the threat of Darkseid is pretty [great]. Not to say that Earth wasn’t in peril before, but this one, it feels like you can’t watch it burn anymore.”

Zack Snyder’s Justice League arrives on HBO Max on March 18.