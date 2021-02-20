I Care a Lot cast: Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage, and more

Rosamund Pike as Marla Grayson in I Care a Lot. Pic credit: Netflix

The new-to-Netflix drama, I Care a Lot, is a major scene-stealer. With its large cast, the movie features many familiar faces and some new ones.

What is the movie about?

I Care a Lot was released on Netflix on February 19. It revolves around Marla Grayson who is “a professional, court-appointed guardian for dozens of elderly wards whose assets she seizes and cunningly bilks through dubious but legal means.”

Summed up, she runs a giant scam and steals money from one of the most vulnerable populations: the elderly. Things begin to go awry when Grayson targets Jennifer Peterson who is an elderly lady appearing to have no friends or family. However, it is revealed that Jennifer has a stolen identity and a connection to a group of shady gangsters.

The movie is well-received and nominated for a Golden Globe this year.

Who is in I Care a Lot?

Headlining the movie is Rosamund Pike who plays the smarmy hustler, Marla Grayson. Pike is a multi-award-winning actor best known for her lead roles in the movie Gone Girl and the series State of the Union.

She shared a fun behind-the-scenes image of her in costume alongside the director for I Care a Lot, J Blakeson (The Descent Part 2). In her post, Pike writes, “This chap and I are very excited for our film to be out in the wild today.”

Pike has a close kinship with her character. She was quoted saying, “It was like nothing I’ve ever seen in the cinemas and I thought, ‘This is a character I have to play; this material is yours.’ Marla was everything I’ve wanted to see in a woman on screen, someone allowed to be all the things that men have always been allowed to be — ruthless, ambitious, striving for what she wants shamelessly — unambiguously.”

Starring as Marla’s lover and business partner is Eiza González as Fran. Before I Care a Lot, González played Darling in Baby Driver and Nyssiana in Alita: Battle Angel.

Her Instagram biography is an emoji of a rose and links to a profile on her done by Subject Journal. She also has plenty of images to share from her time on set.

González wrote, “ I love this film. And everyone involved. We hope you enjoy this dark and twisted unusual story. It will take you on a wild ride.”

Peter Dinklage stars in the movie as a former mob boss, Roman. This well-known actor has been in a number of high-profile projects including Game of Thrones as the witty Tyrion Lannister.

Producer Teddy Schwarzman was elated that Dinklage joined the cast. He said, “We’re so lucky that Peter Dinklage agreed to join I Care a Lot. You’ve seen a lot of ‘gangsters’ before; it’s easy for this kind of role to become stock, but Peter brings something incredibly fresh and compelling.”

While he doesn’t appear to be on Instagram or Twitter, he has plenty of fans online.

The Netflix Film Twitter account seems to know this as they tweeted a picture of the actor with the caption, “Good morning from Peter Dinklage in I Care a Lot.”

good morning from Peter Dinklage in I CARE A LOT pic.twitter.com/42Q3cw8gZp — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) February 17, 2021

Dianne Wiest plays the elderly woman at prey, Jennifer. Weist is known for her work onstage and on the big screen. She starred as Peg in Edward Scissorhands, Helen in the 1989 movie Parenthood and Joan in the television series Life in Pieces.

Chris Messina plays Roman’s lawyer, Dean Ericson. Previously, he has starred in The Mindy Project, The Sinner and the movie Julie and Julia.

His character’s fashion choices were praised online, being credited by a fan as “a very personal thing.”

chris messina and his suits in I CARE A LOT is just…a very personal thing pic.twitter.com/NlPtw3HIqe — peyton danielle (@peytondani) February 20, 2021

Also starring in I Care a Lot is Macon Blair (Green Room, The Florida Project), Alicia Witt (Cybill, Nashville) and Nicholas Logan (Watchmen).

I Care a Lot is currently streaming on Netflix.