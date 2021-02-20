Is ‘I Care a Lot’ based on a true story? Who is Marla Grayson?

British actress Rosamund Pike stars in the new Netflix dark comedy movie I Care a Lot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Rosamund Pike stars in the new Netflix movie I Care a Lot as Marla Grayson. The British actress has picked up a Golden Globe nomination for her performance and the movie is off to great early reviews. The movie, which was released yesterday, has viewers wondering whether it is based on a true story or whether Marla Grayson is a real person.

I Care a Lot is about a con woman named Marla Grayson who takes advantage of the legal system to become a guardian to the elderly. Grayson targets elderly individuals who are vulnerable so that she can steal their assets. She eventually messes with the wrong mark leading to an interesting twist in the dark comedy which stars Game of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage along with Eiza González, Chris Messina, and Dianne Wiest.

While the movie is not based on a true story, it highlights flaws in the United States legal guardian system. The timing couldn’t be better as the ‘Free Britney’ movement has put a spotlight on the problematic guardianship system.

The writer and director of the movie, J. Blakeson revealed that the movie is inspired by real events concerning legal guardianship. In an interview with The Moveable Fest, he explains the inspiration behind the movie.

“The idea first came when I heard news stories about these predatory legal guardians who were exploiting this legal loophole and exploiting the vulnerability in the system to take advantage of older people, basically stripping them of their [lives] and assets to fill their own pockets. These stories were horrifying and not uncommon,” he explained.

The director went into a “rabbit hole” of stories of this practice taking place in numerous places and went on to explain how legal guardians could show up to an elderly person’s home and take them away with the law firmly on their side.

Why isn’t the movie on Netflix UK?

The movie is only available in Netflix in certain regions including the United States. Amazon Prime picked up the streaming rights in the UK.

What you need to know about guardianship scams

Netflix series Dirty Money Season 2 Episode 5, explored scams in the guardianship system. However, the episode was removed from the platform following a pending lawsuit. You can read about the episode here via Esquire along with true stories about victims of the scam that is estimated to affect 1.5 million adults with assets worth more than $250 billion collectively.

I Care A Lot is available for streaming on Netflix.