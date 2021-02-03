Netflix Golden Globe nominees: Ozark, Mank, The Crown and more

Many people predicted that Netflix would dominate this year’s Golden Globe nominations due to COVID-19 related production delays halting the release of new movies and new network television. They were right, the Netflix nominations nearly doubled in size since last year.
Last year, Netflix productions were nominated for 17 Golden Globes and this year, they have been nominated for 42.
Nominations include:
Emily in Paris
Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy), Lily Collins
Mank
Best Director, David Fincher
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture, Amanda Seyfried
Best Screenplay (Motion Picture), Jack Fincher
Best Original Score (Motion Picture), Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
Best Motion Picture (Drama)
Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) Gary Oldman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Director, Aaron Sorkin
Best Screenplay (Motion Picture), Aaron Sorkin
Best Original Song (Motion Picture), “Hear My Voice” by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste
Best Motion Picture (Drama)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture, Sacha Baron Cohen
The Crown
Best Television Series (Drama)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Emma Corrin
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Olivia Colman
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Josh O’Connor
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series (Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television), Gillian Anderson
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series (Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television), Helena Bonham Carter
Better Call Saul
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Drama), Bob Odenkirk
Ozark
Best Television Series (Drama)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Drama), Jason Bateman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Laura Linney
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series (Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television), Julia Garner
Ratched
Best Television Series (Drama)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Sarah Paulson
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series (Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television), Cynthia Nixon
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama), Chadwick Boseman
Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama), Viola Davis
Pieces of a Woman
Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama), Vanessa Kirby
The Midnight Sky
Best Original Score (Motion Picture), Alexandre Desplat
The Queen’s Gambit
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, Anya Taylor-Joy
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Unorthodox
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, Shira Haas
I Care a Lot
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Rosamund Pike
Hollywood
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series (Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television), Jim Parsons
The Prom
Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)
Hillbilly Elegy
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture, Glenn Close
The Life Ahead
Best Motion Picture (Foreign Language)
Best Original Song (Motional Picture), “Io Si (Seen)” by Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, and Niccolò Agliardi
Over the Moon
Best Motion Picture (Animated)
All listed shows and movies are available for streaming on Netflix.
- Netflix Golden Globe nominees: Ozark, Mank, The Crown and more - 3rd February 2021
- Firefly Lane: Cast, release date, and trailer - 3rd February 2021
- Is Season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga happening? - 2nd February 2021