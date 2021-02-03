Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Netflix Golden Globe nominees: Ozark, Mank, The Crown and more


Mank actor Amanda Seyfried was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. Pic credit: Netflix
Mank actor Amanda Seyfried was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. Pic credit: Netflix

Many people predicted that Netflix would dominate this year’s Golden Globe nominations due to COVID-19 related production delays halting the release of new movies and new network television. They were right, the Netflix nominations nearly doubled in size since last year. 

Last year, Netflix productions were nominated for 17 Golden Globes and this year, they have been nominated for 42

Nominations include: 

Emily in Paris

Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy), Lily Collins

Mank

Best Director, David Fincher

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture, Amanda Seyfried

Best Screenplay (Motion Picture), Jack Fincher

Best Original Score (Motion Picture), Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) Gary Oldman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Director, Aaron Sorkin

Best Screenplay (Motion Picture), Aaron Sorkin

Best Original Song (Motion Picture), “Hear My Voice” by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture, Sacha Baron Cohen

The Crown

Best Television Series (Drama) 

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Emma Corrin 

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Olivia Colman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Josh O’Connor

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series (Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television), Gillian Anderson

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series (Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television), Helena Bonham Carter

Better Call Saul

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Drama), Bob Odenkirk

Ozark

Best Television Series (Drama) 

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Drama), Jason Bateman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Laura Linney

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series (Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television), Julia Garner

Ratched

Best Television Series (Drama)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Sarah Paulson

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series (Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television), Cynthia Nixon

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama), Chadwick Boseman

Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama), Viola Davis

Pieces of a Woman

Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama), Vanessa Kirby 

The Midnight Sky  

Best Original Score (Motion Picture), Alexandre Desplat

The Queen’s Gambit

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, Anya Taylor-Joy

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Unorthodox

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, Shira Haas

I Care a Lot

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Rosamund Pike

Hollywood

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series (Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television), Jim Parsons

The Prom 

Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)

Hillbilly Elegy 

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture, Glenn Close

The Life Ahead

Best Motion Picture (Foreign Language) 

Best Original Song (Motional Picture), “Io Si (Seen)” by Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, and Niccolò Agliardi 

Over the Moon 

Best Motion Picture (Animated)

All listed shows and movies are available for streaming on Netflix.

Latest posts by Raven Brunner (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x