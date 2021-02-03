Netflix Golden Globe nominees: Ozark, Mank, The Crown and more

Mank actor Amanda Seyfried was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. Pic credit: Netflix

Many people predicted that Netflix would dominate this year’s Golden Globe nominations due to COVID-19 related production delays halting the release of new movies and new network television. They were right, the Netflix nominations nearly doubled in size since last year.

Last year, Netflix productions were nominated for 17 Golden Globes and this year, they have been nominated for 42.

Nominations include:

Emily in Paris

Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy), Lily Collins

Mank

Best Director, David Fincher

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture, Amanda Seyfried

Best Screenplay (Motion Picture), Jack Fincher

Best Original Score (Motion Picture), Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) Gary Oldman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Director, Aaron Sorkin

Best Screenplay (Motion Picture), Aaron Sorkin

Best Original Song (Motion Picture), “Hear My Voice” by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture, Sacha Baron Cohen

The Crown

Best Television Series (Drama)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Emma Corrin

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Olivia Colman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Josh O’Connor

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series (Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television), Gillian Anderson

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series (Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television), Helena Bonham Carter

Better Call Saul

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Drama), Bob Odenkirk

Ozark

Best Television Series (Drama)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Drama), Jason Bateman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Laura Linney

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series (Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television), Julia Garner

Ratched

Best Television Series (Drama)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Sarah Paulson

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series (Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television), Cynthia Nixon

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama), Chadwick Boseman

Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama), Viola Davis

Pieces of a Woman

Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama), Vanessa Kirby

The Midnight Sky

Best Original Score (Motion Picture), Alexandre Desplat

The Queen’s Gambit

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, Anya Taylor-Joy

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Unorthodox

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, Shira Haas

I Care a Lot

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Rosamund Pike

Hollywood

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series (Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television), Jim Parsons

The Prom

Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)

Hillbilly Elegy

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture, Glenn Close

The Life Ahead

Best Motion Picture (Foreign Language)

Best Original Song (Motional Picture), “Io Si (Seen)” by Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, and Niccolò Agliardi

Over the Moon

Best Motion Picture (Animated)

All listed shows and movies are available for streaming on Netflix.