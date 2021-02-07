The Sinner Season 3 is on Netflix: Who is in the cast?

Matt Bomer in season three of The Sinner. Pic credit: NBCUniversal

Netflix just added NBCUniversial’s The Sinner Season 3 to their platform. This season of the crime anthology series features actors Matt Bomer (Doom Patrol) and Chris Messina (The Mindy Project) as lead characters.

The Sinner follows police detective Henry Ambrose through his investigations of mysterious crimes, often told through flashbacks of the crime and stories uncovered by the culprit’s acquaintances and family.

As The Sinner is an anthology series, each season follows a different investigation. Detective Ambrose has appeared in all of the seasons thus far but each season features a new principal cast and selection of characters.

Ambrose is played by the award-winning actor Bill Pullman, who was recently seen in the movies Dark Waters and The High Note.

Other actors seen throughout the series include Jessica Biel (7th Heaven), Christopher Abbott (Girls), Carrie Coon (The Leftovers), Tracy Letts (Lady Bird), and Brennan Brown (Chicago Med).

The Sinner Season 3

Originally airing last year on USA Network, season three of The Sinner follows Detective Ambrose as he investigates a deadly car accident that occurred in a desolate area.

The Sinner Season 3 is described as:

The Sinner’s third installment follows Detective Harry Ambrose (Pullman) as he begins a routine investigation of a tragic car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester, in upstate New York. Ambrose uncovers a hidden crime that pulls him into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career.

The new season is called “Jamie,” named after Bomer’s character Jamie Burns. Burns is the surviving victim of the car crash. Alongside Bomer, Messina plays Nick Haas, the driver of the car and the old acquaintance of Burns.

There are eight episodes in the season, each shortly under an hour.

When does it come to Netflix?

The Sinner Season 3 began streaming on Netflix on February 7. Netflix’s official Twitter announced this earlier, they tweeted: “Matt Bomer and Chris Messina star in the newest chapter of The Sinner. Now on Netflix.”

Will there be another season?

A fourth season of The Sinner has been ordered from USA Network. However, there haven’t been many production updates and it is presumed that the series is suffering delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Season four of The Sinner shouldn’t be expected on Netflix anytime soon as the show’s seasons air entirely on network television before being added to the streaming network.

The Sinner Season 3 is currently available for streaming on Netflix.