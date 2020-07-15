The Sinner Season 4 release date and cast updates: When is it coming out?

The Sinner is returning to USA Network for Season 4 after Season 3 ended in March.

Since the last season ended, fans wondered whether there would be another season of the mystery thriller on USA Network.

If you’ve been looking forward to another season of a thrilling crime story with Detective Ambrose and have been searching for information about The Sinner Season 4, you’ve come to the right place.

Here is everything we know about The Sinner Season 4, including the likely release date, cast, and plot.

Is there going to be a Season 4 of The Sinner?

Bill Pullman will reprise his role as Detective Harry Ambrose in another season of suspenseful crime investigation.

In June, USA Network announced the renewal of The Sinner for Season 4 after Season 3 premiered in February. That season ended in March.

The renewal of the series for another season did not come unexpectedly. In its debut season (2017), The Sinner was ranked as the No. 1 new cable series.

The series received multiple award nominations, including an Oustanding Lead Actress Emmy nomination for Jessica Biel’s role as Cora Tannetti in the first season.

The Sinner Season 1 also received Golden Globe nominations for Best Television Limited Series and Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series (Jessica Biel).

The Sinner Season 2 went on to receive a SAG nomination.

The critically-acclaimed anthology crime series remains one of the highest-rated scripted TV shows on USA Network, although ratings have declined since it debuted in August 2017.

The third season averaged a 0.16 rating (in the 18-49 demo) with 0.651 million viewers compared with the first season, which averaged 0.53 and 1.8 million viewers.

Release date latest: When is The Sinner Season 4 likely to come out?

Although The Sinner Season 4 is expected to premiere in 2021, USA Network has not announced an official release date.

This has left fans wondering, amid uncertainties due to the coronavirus pandemic, when the next season will premiere on USA Network and when a new batch of episodes will drop on Netflix.

The first two seasons of the series premiered in August in the consecutive years 2017 and 2018. However, the Season 3 premiere was delayed, and instead of the expected August 2019 release date, the new season started in February 2020.

Although fans are hoping that Season 4 will be released early in 2021, the ongoing coronavirus epidemic could delay the release date.

The recent upsurge in coronavirus cases in the country only adds to the uncertainty. The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the production schedule for several popular TV shows.

Netflix was forced to shut down production on scripted TV shows and movies. The streaming giant paused production on The Witcher Season 2 after filming started in London earlier in 2020.

Netflix also delayed production on Stranger Things Season 4 and Grace and Frankie Season 7.

The Sinner Season 4 cast updates

The USA Network confirmed in June that Bill Pullman will reprise his role as Detective Harry Ambrose in Season 4 and that Jessica Biel will return as executive producer alongside Derek Simonds, Charlie Gogolak and Michelle Purple.

The network did not make any other cast announcements.

The Sinner is an anthology series, and so far, only Pullman has returned each season to reprise his role as Detective Harry Ambrose. All previous seasons introduced a new cast alongside Pullman.

Season 1 starred Jessica Biel as Cora Tannetti, Christopher Abbott as Mason, Dohn Norwood as Detective Dan Leroy, and Abby Miller as police sergeant Caitlin Sullivan.

Season 2 starred Elisha Henig as Julian Walker, Carrie Coon as Vera Walker, Natalie Paul as Detective Heather Novack, and Hannah Gross as Marin Calhoun.

In Season 3, fans were introduced to Matt Bomer as Jamie Burns, Parisa Fitz-Henley as Jamie’s wife Leela, Chris Messina as Nick Haas, Eddie Martinez as Detective Vic Soto, and Jessica Hecht as Sonya Barzel.

Season 4 should feature a new star-studded cast, but it is too early to speculate on who will be in the upcoming season.

What to expect of The Sinner Season 4

The Sinner is a crime anthology series, and each season follows a different crime story.

The Sinner is named after a novel by author Petra Hammesfahr. The Sinner Season 1, based on Hammesfahr’s novel, followed Ambrose’s investigation into Cora Tannetti’s past after she stabbed a man to death.

In Season 2, Ambrose investigated a case involving a boy named Julian Walker who poisoned a couple. Season 3 focussed on the aftermath of a fatal car accident in Upstate New York.

The Sinner Season 4 will also introduce a new crime story, but fans will have to wait to find out what it will be about.

However, USA Network’s President Chris McCumber teased fans about what to expect of Season 4.

“In Season 4, we’re excited to dig even deeper into the psyche of Bill Pullman’s beloved Detective Ambrose character, while introducing our audience to a compelling, completely new mystery.”

The statement suggests that viewers will learn more about Ambrose in Season 4.