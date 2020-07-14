Yellowstone Season 4 release date and cast latest: Will show return for a fourth season?

Yellowstone Season 4 will arrive on Paramount Network after Season 3 ends in August.

Yellowstone Season 3 premiered on Paramount on Sunday, June 21. The fourth episode of the ongoing season, titled Going Back to Cali, aired last Sunday, July 12.

The new season has seen lots of exciting new developments and action after Jamie replaced John as Livestock Commissioner. And although the third season just started on Paramount, die-hard fans of Yellowstone are already wondering how Season 3 ends and what lies ahead in Season 4.

Here is everything we know about the Yellowstone Season 4, including the production schedule, release date, cast, and plot.

Is there going to be a Season 4 of Yellowstone?

Paramount Network confirmed the series for Season 4 back in February.

Deadline reported in February that Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone co-creator, signed a production and development deal with ViacomCBS’ Entertainment & Youth Brands that covers multiple projects.

Paramount Network also ordered Yellowstone Season 4, ahead of the summer premiere of Season 3.

The confirmation of the series for Season 4 came ahead of the Season 3 premiere on June 21. Thus far, fans have been enjoying Season 3 with the assurance that they will see more of Kevin Costner and the rest of the Dutton family cast after Season 3 ends.

The early renewal of Yellowstone for Season 4 did not come as a surprise. The show remains the top scripted TV series across cable and broadcast TV in the 18-49 and 25-54 demos, according to Deadline.

It was also Paramount Network’s most-watched show and the most-watched summer series on cable TV in 2019.

Release date latest: When is Yellowstone Season 4 likely to come out?

Paramount Network has not officially confirmed the release date for Yellowstone Season 4. However, all previous seasons of the show, including Season 3, premiered in June and in consecutive years.

Fans are therefore expecting that Yellowstone Season 4 will also premiere in June 2021.

However, production on Season 4 could be delayed due to restrictions put in place as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The restrictions have disrupted the production schedule for many top scripted TV shows.

HBO shows affected by the coronavirus shutdown include Succession and Barry

Netflix also shut down production on scripted TV shows as part of measures to control the spread of the virus. Major Netflix shows affected by the production shutdown include Stranger Things Season 4 and The Witcher Season 2.

Yellowstone Season 4 cast updates

Fans will have to wait for the conclusion of Season 3 for details of the cast for Season 4.

However, we can expect that most of the main cast of the show will return for Season 4, and that includes Kevin Costner as John Dutton.

Barring unexpected developments in Season 3, the other main cast members, such as Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton), Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), Kelsey Asbille (Monica Long Dutton), Forrie J. Smith (Lloyd Pierce), and Denim Richards (Colby), will likely reprise their roles in Season 4.

It remains to be seen whether Season 3 new cast members, such as Josh Holloway (Roarke Carter), Q’orianka Kilcher (Angela Blue Thunder), Jennifer Landon (Teeter), and John Emmet Tracey (Ellis Steele), will return for the next season.

What will Yellowstone Season 4 be about?

The show, co-created by John Linson and Taylor Sheridan, follows John Dutton (Kevin Costner) who owns the largest contiguous ranch in the United States.

The Dutton family struggles to keep their Montana ranch amid conflicts with neighbors with whom they share borders, including land developers, an Indian reservation, and a U.S. national park.

We will have to wait until the end of Season 3 for a clearer picture of what Season 4 will be about. There are a lot of questions that fans are hoping to get answers to in Season 3 that will determine what happens in Season 4.

Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton, told Pop Culture that Season 3 will be different from the previous two seasons.

“It’s like it changes speed and takes turns, and sometimes it’s intense and violent and crazy, and sometimes it’s poetic, and the moments are more subtle. It is always evolving and morphing into something else. I think you’re going to get that same thing with Season 3.”

Forrie J. Smith, who plays Lloyd, also warned fans to expect a lot of drama in Season 3.

We can also safely assume the same for Season 4.

Producers may leave Utah to film Season 4 in Montana

The Salt Lake Tribune reported last month that while filming of most of the first three seasons of the show — set in Montana — actually took place in Utah, most of Season 4 could be filmed in Montana.

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, the show producers have told Utah Film Studios — where most of the first three seasons were filmed — that due to changes in Utah’s tax incentive program, they will not be returning to film Season 4.

Marshal Moore, vice president of operations at Utah Film Studios, said that the producers felt forced to leave Utah “because of Montana’s shiny new $10 million incentive that they just passed last year.”

The show spent about $80 million in Utah over the first three seasons and received tax rebates of more than $7 million.

Yellowstone Season 3 airs on Paramount Network on Sundays at 9 p.m. E.T.