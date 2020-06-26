Sweet Magnolias Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out on Netflix?

Fans are looking forward to Sweet Magnolias Season 2 after the first season, which dropped on Netflix in May 2020, ended with a cliffhanger.

The last season ended with a car crash that left fans in uneasy suspense. Viewers did not get to see the other person in the car, so the question on everyone’s mind is: Who was in the passenger seat with Kyle, and what happened after?

The possibility of a major death left viewers anxious and wanting to relieve the tension of uncertainty. Will Netflix renew Sweet Magnolias for Season 2 so fans can get a chance to see what is next for the three friends?

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Here is what we know about Sweet Magnolias Season 2.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Sweet Magnolias?

Netflix has not yet confirmed Sweet Magnolias for Season 2, but after having binge-watched the show as soon as it dropped on the streaming platforms, fans have been asking whether the show will return to their screens.

Sweet Magnolias dropped on May 19, 2020, so it is too early to speculate that Netflix’s silence so far means that it could be canceled.

Season 1 ended on a major cliff hanger and only covered the first few books of the novel series by author Sherryl Woods, giving fans hope that there will be a second season.

Woods, who executive produces with showrunner Sheryl Anderson and Dan Paulson, shared in a recent tweet that they hope to produce more seasons. She also revealed that she expects it would take “two or more seasons” to cover the book series.

Showrunner Sheryl Anderson and co-executive producer Norman Buckley also told The Sun that they hoped to bring more seasons to Netflix.

Members of the cast also said they hope Sweet Magnolias will return for another season and more.

Logan Allen, who played Kyle Townsend, told The Sun that the cliffhanger ending was a surprise to the cast because the writers did not tell them beforehand. He hoped it meant there would be a second season.

Heather Headley (Helen Decatur), Jamie Lynn-Spears (Bill’s pregnant fiancee Noreen Fitzgibbon), and Chris Klein (Bill Townsend) also said they hoped the cliffhanger ending meant there would be Season 2.

The Sweet Magnolias Writers Twitter handle reached out to fans in a series of tweets. They urged fans to watch the entire series on Netflix and encourage their friends to watch and post about the show.

Release date latest: When is Sweet Magnolias Season 2 likely to come out?

There is no word yet from Netflix when Sweet Magnolias Season 2 will come out.

While restrictions put in place due to coronavirus pandemic could delay the return for Season 2, fans can still hope that the show will return for another season in 2021.

We will update this page with the latest developments, so stay tuned.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 cast updates

Returning cast members for Season 2 include JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie, Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue, Heather Headley as Helen, Chris Klein as Bill, Logan Allen as Kyle, Carson Rowland as Tyler, Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen, Justin Bruening as Cal, and Anneliese Judge as Annie.

Other members of the Season 1 cast who could return in Season 2 include Brandon Quinn as Ronnie, Simone Lockhart as Nellie, Dion Johnstone as Erik, Michael Shenefelt as Ryan, and Chris Medlin as Isaac.

What is Sweet Magnolias about?

Sweet Magnolias, based on the novel series of the same name by author Sherryl Woods, follows three childhood friends, Maddie, Helen, and Dana, who live in the town of Serenity in South Carolina.

The show follows them as they face challenges in their professional, love, and family lives.

Sweet Magnolias Season 1 ended with Maddie’s son Kyle in a car crash. There was someone else with Kyle in the passenger seat, but viewers did not see who they were.

We only saw responders rescuing Kyle from the wreckage, but we don’t know whether he will survive. We also don’t know whether the person in the passenger seat was still alive.

Fans have been speculating about the identity of the person in the passenger seat. Guesses include Tyler, Annie, or Nellie, who we saw leaving the party with Kyle.

What to expect of season 2

In Season 2, we will learn who was in the passenger seat with Kyle. The answer will have an impact on what happens next in the story.

We will also find out what is next for Maddie. Will she reunite with Bill after Kyle’s accident or pursue her relationship with Cal?

And what is next for Dana and Ronnie? Will Dana be able to keep her restaurant business going? She also has issues of a personal nature to sort out with her chef Isaac who believes Dana could be his mom.

Will Helen hook up with Erik after breaking up with Ryan as it happened in the books?

Fans also want to see whether Annie and Tyler get together.

Sweet Magnolias Season 1 is streaming on Netflix