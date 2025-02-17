Stew Brianna Duffield on Below Deck Down Under Season 3 has got fans’ attention, and they wonder more about her.

The current season of Below Deck Down Under has come in hot.

One of the reasons for that is Bri catching the eye of two male crew members.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Deckhand Harry Van Vilet and Bosun Wihan Du Toit are crushing on Bri.

However, on the crew night out, Harry seemed to prevail for now after making a move on the stew.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

So what should Below Deck Down Under fans know about the stew turning heads?

Here’s what we know.

Who is Stew Brianna Duffield on Below Deck Down Under Season 3?

According to her Bravo bio, Bri hails from Mullica Hill, New Jersey. She has over two years of yachting experience but has never worked on a yacht the size of Katina.

It’s easy to see Bri has much to learn as Chief Stew Lara Ribgy and her fellow Stew Marina Marcondes de Barros have given her some serious guidance.

Unlike Deck/Stew Adair Werley, Bri happily accepts the help and takes directions without question.

Yachting isn’t Bri’s only gig. She has also worked as a model and influencer for the past few years.

Bri’s LTK bio reveals her love for fashion, health, beauty, and traveling.

The stew is based in Australia, where she recently reunited with Captain Jason Chambers for a Hayu event promoting Below Deck Down Under.

What else should Below Deck Down Under fans know about Bri?

It’s not all work and no play for Bri. When she’s not making that money, she enjoys hanging with friends and family as she explores the world.

Even though she was in Australia, Bri showed her love for the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of their Super Bowl win.

Bri’s an avid fan of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and Vanderpmp Rules. Both shows are currently on pause, but a reboot for Vanderpump Rules has been announced.

The stew considers free diving and making cocktails among her special skills.

Below Deck Down Under fans should watch Bri with Lara. The stew revealed that she considers Lara her best friend on the show.

Perhaps as tension mounts between Lara and Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph, a cabin switch will happen, with Lara bunking with Bri before the season ends.

Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under has only just begun, so we have plenty of time to get to know Bri, especially as her romance with Harry heats up.

What do you think of Bri so far?

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.