The special title Prince William wanted for Kate Middleton revealed

Since marrying Prince William, Kate Middleton has become a fixture in the Royal Family.

Kate has climbed the ranks of popularity during her time in the Royal Family, and a new poll has her even beating her husband, Prince William, in popularity.

The newest Ipsos poll shows Kate viewed as the most famous royal at 66 percent favorability and Prince William at 65 percent favorability.

The question the pollsters asked was, “How favorable or unfavorable are your opinions and impressions of each of the following members of the

British Royal family?”

The next most favorable Royal Family member was Princess Anne, who came in third at 62 percent.

News of Kate’s health and well-being have captivated fans worldwide as everyone has waited to hear good news about her cancer treatments.

Now that she is officially back to work, albeit a slow return, worried fans can relax and hope that Kate will take the advice of royal insiders and “pace herself.

Prince William wanted Kate to be called ‘Princess Catherine’ from the start

During this time of rest and healing for Kate, news of a title that her husband, Prince William, wanted to be bestowed on her was revealed.

Prince William did not want to become a duke upon his marriage to Kate but wanted to continue to be known as Prince William, and he wanted a particular title for Kate.

According to insiders, Prince William did not want to become a duke when he married but wanted to remain a prince while his bride became a princess.

The Sun reports that princesses usually gain their titles through birth, not marriage, according to royal historian Kenneth Rose.

The Telegraph reports that the late Queen Elizabeth turned down Prince William’s request for Kate to be called Princess Catherine immediately.

Kate would be known as Princess William of Wales and the Duchess of Cambridge after her marriage as her husband was unsuccessful at changing Queen Elizabeth’s mind.

Not until after Queen Elizabeth’s death did Prince William take his father’s title, The Prince of Wales, and Kate became known as Catherine, The Princess of Wales.

