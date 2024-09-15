Prince Harry’s 40th birthday celebrations have some surprising well-wishers

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, is celebrating a milestone birthday, and rumors are circulating that his wife, Meghan Markle, will throw him an A-list party.

Prince Harry and Meghan have been making headlines. They were seen with Oprah Winfrey at a bookstore opening promoting their books.

As Monsters and Critics have reported, Meghan may be inviting some of her famous friends over for Prince Harry’s birthday bash.

While Prince William and Kate Middleton will not attend the party, they and King Charles may be softening towards Prince Harry.

The family has long been estranged and does not holiday together or even speak to each other in public, even though Prince Harry has been back to the United Kingdom several times in the past year.

Those repeated visits may have been enough of an olive branch because a new development has not happened in years.

King Charles and Prince William’s surprising post on Prince Harry’s birthday

The last time Prince Harry’s royal family publicly wished him a happy birthday was in 2021. Since then, they have not acknowledged the occasion at all.

In a grand gesture toward reconciliation, King Charles and Queen Camilla sent a birthday greeting to Prince Harry on their official social media accounts.

The Royal Family captioned the post, “Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!”

Prince William and Kate Middleton have also done their part to help soften relations between them and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The royal couple shared King Charle’s message on their Instagram Story feed.

The photos there will stay up for 24 hours and disappear, so they are only temporary, but many fans worldwide will see them.

Prince William and Kate Middleton wish Prince Harry a Happy Birthday. Pic credit: @princeandprincessofwales/Instagram

Prince Harry’s money grows by millions on his 40th birthday

Prince Harry’s 40th birthday also comes with a big bonus. He stands to inherit over half of the trust left by Queen Elizabeth’s mother.

The New York Post reports that this amount is over 8.5 million dollars, more than Prince William received on his 40th birthday. The Queen’s mother put a reported 90 million dollars into the trust for her family to inherit.

“I’ve no doubt that Harry will accept it; it’s money that’s owed to him, money that’s coming to him,” an ex-staff member told The New York Post.

The money will undoubtedly help Prince Harry keep his family safe and secure in the United States since that is one of his main concerns for staying away from the United Kingdom.