Kate Middleton urged to ‘pace herself’ during her return to royal duties

Kate Middleton’s cancer journey has been heart-wrenching for fans around the world to watch this past year.

As the news became public that Kate was in the hospital for a planned abdominal surgery that turned into something that necessitated preventative cancer treatments, everyone waited with bated breath for news of the beloved royal family member.

Kate has since shared several updates about her condition that have given her fans hope that things will return to normal for her soon.

Even as she has shared her latest update on social media that she finished her chemotherapy, Kate has revealed that she would like to focus on staying cancer-free from here on out.

Even the good news that Kate will no longer undergo chemotherapy has her husband, Prince William, still urging caution.

Kate’s slow return to work has a palace insider pleading with Kate to “pace herself” during this time for an important reason related to the monarchy.

Royal insider cautions that Kate isn’t ‘out of the woods yet’

Dickie Arbiter is somewhat of a royal expert since he served as the late Queen Elizabeth’s press spokesman from 1998-2000 and has an opinion on Kate and her health.

He has told The Express, “It will be a slow adjustment to getting back on duty, and we mustn’t expect anything mammoth overnight. The fact that she had a meeting earlier this week is a good sign…”

He continued, “We shouldn’t be pushing her, and she certainly shouldn’t be pushing herself to keep people happy that she is coming back. She will do it gradually and in her time … She’s not out of the woods yet, and we must allow her to pace herself.”

There may be a vital reason that royal experts are urging Kate to slow down and pace herself.

Kate will become a queen one day as her husband, Prince William, is the next in line to the throne.

King Charles has been ill with his own health concerns this year, and while he seems to be holding his own, anything could happen that would elevate Kate to the status of queen.

Other royal commentators, such as Richard Fitzwilliams, have weighed in on the importance of Kate staying cancer-free even if that necessitates a more extended break from her royal duties.

King Charles sends out a vital remembrance

King Charles, who has been battling his cancer diagnosis and is still receiving weekly treatments, has shared a touching remembrance of an important date.

September 21 is the 80th anniversary of an essential military operation that happened in the Netherlands called Operation Market Garden:

This military operation helped to secure a victory against the Axis powers in the next year, ending World War II. King Charles was able to attend the 75th anniversary activities in the Netherlands.