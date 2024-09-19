Meghan Markle issues a new announcement about the upcoming presidential election

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry run in influential circles, including Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry. It seems they have long cultivated their influential friend list.

Meghan loves to help businesses by wearing their clothing or using their handbags or accessories. She recently invested in one such company, Cesta Collective. This kind of clout comes with significant responsibilities since people listen to what she has to say and value her opinions, a fact that is not lost on Meghan,

Everyone has been waiting for Meghan and Prince Harry to weigh in on the upcoming presidential election and declare who they are rooting for to win.

Meghan and Prince Harry have stated during this busy election season, but it may not include the exciting information about who they are backing for president.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Meghan, who has long wanted to be elected president, spoke out to voters in the 2020 election and will do so again in 2024.

Meghan urges registered voters to do one thing

Meghan and Prince Harry have an announcement about the upcoming election, but it isn’t what Royal family fans have been hoping for. They are not speaking out about which candidate they would endorse.

September 17 is National Voter Registration Day, and Meghan did not let the day go to waste; she has issued a plea for registered voters to contact those who have not registered to vote.

She and Prince Harry wrote a statement on their Archewell Foundation website to urge people to help. Anyone can use the Vote Forward letter-writing tool to spread awareness about the importance of registering to vote.

Part of the statement from Prince Harry and Meghan reads, “Voting is not just a right; it’s a fundamental way to influence the fate of our communities. At The Archewell Foundation, we recognize that civic engagement, no matter one’s political party, is at the heart of a more just and equitable world.”

The royal couple urged registered voters to send letters via the online tool to encourage others to register to vote.

Meghan recognizes how important it is to get out and vote. With her presidential aspirations, it makes sense for her to stay on top of the political world she longs to join.

Royal Family updates:

Prince Harry will return to the United Kingdom before the end of September, and King Charles could change his schedule to meet with him.

King Charles’s note to Prince Harry on his 40th birthday may have softened their relationship.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Kate Middleton and Prince William may be at a crossroads in their lives. She wants to return to work, and he yearns for adventure.

Prince William went to Aberdeen to perform royal duties and shared details on his Instagram account.

It looks like Prince William’s beard is here to stay!