King Charles could be making some changes ahead of Prince Harry’s visit

Prince Harry has announced that he is returning to the United Kingdom before the end of September.

King Charles sent his youngest son a birthday wish on his 40th birthday, which could be seen as an olive branch to Prince Harry.

For ages, Prince Harry has seemingly tried to reconcile with his father, King Charles, and his brother, Prince William.

Perhaps King Charles facing his health concerns this year, alongside Kate Middleton’s similar cancer scare, is reminding him that the time to reconcile is now.

Prince Harry is returning to his home country before the end of September for another charity event, and there are reports that King Charles is making plans.

King Charles and his schedule are undoubtedly set well in advance of any new plans that Prince Harry or others may announce, but reports are that things may change.

King Charles is reportedly willing to change his schedule to see Prince Harry

King Charles has only seen his son, Prince Harry, once since the announcement that he has cancer.

That visit was short and likely not enough time for a son to spend with his dad, even if he is a monarch busy running his country.

The Mirror reports an insider as saying, “Much has been said over the fractured nature of the Duke’s relationship with his family and much of his own doing. He is open to reconciliation, as is the King.”

This insider hints that King Charles may change his schedule to spend time with Prince Harry after his Wellchild charity visit, “The King’s health, his upcoming autumn tour to Australia, and the next chapter of his reign is his main focus, but there is always room to improve relations with his son.”

It would be great if King Charles could change his schedule to include a visit with Prince Harry. It could soften things enough for Meghan Markle and the kids to visit soon.

King Charles is adding a surprising new component at Sandringham

King Charles often vacations at Sandringham with Queen Camilla. It is a favorite spot for them to go to Christmas each year. The late Queen Elizabeth loved it there.

The Sun reports that King Charles has allowed a pop-up gin and tonic bar in the village. The drinks, made with produce grown on King Charles’s land, certainly testify to the King’s continued interest in conservation.

Royal Family fans can purchase both an apple and raspberry gin and tonic. King Charles is full of surprises this year, and all of these changes could only mean good things to come from King Charles and Prince Harry’s estrangement.